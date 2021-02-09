Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
About being swatted
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74234 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#281287 9-Feb-2021 12:36
Send private message

That day the police showed up at my door - the full story at NZ Herald: Police turn up after Geekzone founder Mauricio Freitas gets 'swatted' - NZ Herald.




 

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

gehenna
7386 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2650240 9-Feb-2021 12:38
Send private message

Churrasco jealousy

Blurtie
389 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2650244 9-Feb-2021 12:41
Send private message

Yikes! Hope that espresso was good..

 

But damn, then sheer stupidity/immaturity of some people. Are the police going to follow up on the "tipster" and prosecute for wasting police resources?

mdf

mdf
mdf
3083 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2650245 9-Feb-2021 12:42
Send private message

Jeeze, that's nuts! Glad it all turned out sensibly!



elpenguino
2532 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2650255 9-Feb-2021 12:43
Send private message

Open the door, we got a tip there's leftovers !

 

Plus can you help me configure this phone?




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

jonathan18
6217 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2650256 9-Feb-2021 12:43
Send private message

And all I want to know now was who was the suspected (former) member! Any clues?!

gehenna
7386 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2650258 9-Feb-2021 12:46
Send private message

Also two police knocking at the door feels like a mild swat.

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74234 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2650259 9-Feb-2021 12:46
Send private message

I don't know how the police follow up on "anonymous tips" or even if they are indeed anonymous. Let's see but I suspect I will never know the result.

 

As for suspect in here, yes, I have an idea.




 

 



 

 

 

 

 

 



freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74234 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2650261 9-Feb-2021 12:47
Send private message

@gehenna: Also two police knocking at the door feels like a mild swat.

 

 

It is New Zealand, man!




 

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

neb

neb
6640 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2650267 9-Feb-2021 12:52
Send private message

freitasm:

That day the police showed up at my door - the full story at NZ Herald: Police turn up after Geekzone founder Mauricio Freitas gets 'swatted' - NZ Herald.

 

 

I'll bet it's based on the picture circulating of you and your bestie who incited an insurrection in the US...

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2650272 9-Feb-2021 12:55
Send private message

Depends what the accusation was I guess (and IANAL) but it could be pretty serious if the cops decide to throw the book at the idiot:

 

 

Crimes Act 1961
115 Conspiring to bring false accusation
Every one who conspires to prosecute any person for any alleged offence, knowing that person to be innocent thereof, is liable—
(a)to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 14 years if that person might, on conviction of the alleged offence, be sentenced to preventive detention, or to imprisonment for a term of 3 years or more:
(b)to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 7 years if that person might, on conviction of the alleged offence, be sentenced to imprisonment for a term less than 3 years.

 

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74234 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2650275 9-Feb-2021 12:55
Send private message

neb:

 

freitasm:

 

That day the police showed up at my door - the full story at NZ Herald: Police turn up after Geekzone founder Mauricio Freitas gets 'swatted' - NZ Herald.

 

 

I'll bet it's based on the picture circulating of you and your bestie who incited an insurrection in the US...

 

 

ROFL. @michaelmurfy gave me a framed print last weekend.  




 

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

timmmay
18622 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2650287 9-Feb-2021 12:58
Send private message

Sounds like the police handled it appropriately to me, based on that article. They had to investigate but went about it reasonably. Sorry it happened to you.

Handsomedan
4878 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2650301 9-Feb-2021 13:12
Send private message

Hang on, hang on...FOUR Ring cameras encircling the front door? 

 

Hmmm....

 

 

 

 

 

But seriously, glad it turned out as it did and no animals were harmed in the making of this episode. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74234 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2650303 9-Feb-2021 13:13
Send private message

Handsomedan:

 

Hang on, hang on...FOUR Ring cameras encircling the front door? 

 

Hmmm....

 

But seriously, glad it turned out as it did and no animals were harmed in the making of this episode. 

 

 

Nah, only two (doorbell and driveway spotlight) with other two on the front and back of the property. Well covered though and Alexa tells us "Movement detected on the driveway!" if anyone approaches. Then show on the TV. But let's not get into the geeky stuff.




 

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

SaltyNZ
6235 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2650305 9-Feb-2021 13:15
Send private message

To be fair, some of those Brazilian BBQ sauces are pretty spicy.

 

Seriously though ... that sucks. :-/




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

