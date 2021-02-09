Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone recognise this coat of arms/crest?
Wheelbarrow01

#281297 9-Feb-2021 17:01
My friend's dad passed away a couple of days ago and the family is trying to identify the coat of arms in the photo below.

 

We know the motto means "the heights yield to endeavour" in Latin, however we aren't sure what the coat of arms signifies.

 

Southampton University uses the same motto however their coat of arms is quite different.

 

Hoping someone may recognise it as I've found nothing on Google. If it helps, he was from Wales and was in the merchant navy for many years, so I guess it could be the coat of arms for a long retired ship that he once served on.

 

Click to see full size

 

 




Brumfondl
  #2650498 9-Feb-2021 17:14
The dragon with the flag is from the top of the full crest for the university from what I can see.





dt

dt
  #2650574 9-Feb-2021 18:04
Code of arms are usually quite elaborate (like the one from the university) however there is usually only one detail of significance which I believe in this case would be the dragon holding the flag

Brumfondl
  #2650580 9-Feb-2021 18:31
Apparently, the full Coat was now created until 1948, and before 1952, the university was called Hartley University College. Depending on how old your friend's dad was, this may be something from the Hartley days.







dt

dt
  #2650594 9-Feb-2021 18:51
Southampton (England) - Coat of arms (crest) of Southampton (England) (heraldry-wiki.com)

 

So the flag its holding definitely relates to the southampton and since it has the university motto and is identical to the one at the top of their code of arms im sure it relates to them as they also run an officer training corps (OTC) program with links to both army and navy

 

I see they have a facebook group so it could be worth a shot reaching out to them on there and see if you could find out some more info ?

 

https://www.facebook.com/SotonUOTC/ 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Geektastic
  #2650697 9-Feb-2021 22:27
You can always send the photo the College of Arms in London. They will probably be able to assist since their job is creating new arms and keeping records of existing ones.





Wheelbarrow01

  #2650707 9-Feb-2021 23:00
A relative has now identified it as the crest for the Warsash Maritime Academy, which is on the outskirts of Southampton. He will have attended there in the late 1950’s at a guess - he was just shy of his 80th birthday but he went to sea as a teenager from what I recall. No doubt his personal papers will in due course reveal some more fascinating info.

A crest on the academy’s Wikipedia page is more or less identical but I don’t think I’d have found it without help.

