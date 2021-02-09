Wheelbarrow01

My friend's dad passed away a couple of days ago and the family is trying to identify the coat of arms in the photo below.

We know the motto means "the heights yield to endeavour" in Latin, however we aren't sure what the coat of arms signifies.

Southampton University uses the same motto however their coat of arms is quite different.

Hoping someone may recognise it as I've found nothing on Google. If it helps, he was from Wales and was in the merchant navy for many years, so I guess it could be the coat of arms for a long retired ship that he once served on.