I use a subscription based password manager called Dashlane, who do active dark web monitoring on the darkweb for up to 5 nominated email addresses and will alert you if any of your accounts that have been breached.

they have mobile app and browser extensions for auto filling in un/pw for websites, forms, credit card details etc.

They have integrations with some sites as well where its just a one click password change from the app which is pretty cool but not supported with that many sites yet

You also get a vpn included with the subscription

also, when you first set it up it you get it to import all your saved passwords and it gives you a security score of weak and reused passwords on a dashboard, it takes a bit of time go through and change each one but well worth the hour or two worth of effort