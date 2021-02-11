Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Off topic Spot the imposter.
K8Toledo

#281322 11-Feb-2021 02:45
One of these things is not like the other.......it arrived today, total capacity OOB = 0%.

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit A

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit B

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A

 

 

B

 

 

 

 

 

Kudos awarded for correct answers.....:D





lxsw20
  #2654372 11-Feb-2021 03:38
A is a fake, but it's a convincing copy at first glance.

K8Toledo

  #2654373 11-Feb-2021 03:58
lxsw20:

 

A is a fake, but it's a convincing copy at first glance.

 

 

Nice spotting. :)  Yep I missed it first couple of times as well, the UL number (usually a dead giveaway) etc had been done quite well.    

 

 

 

But when I tried to open the case - it was sealed. 

 

 

 

 

 





afe66
  #2654603 11-Feb-2021 13:04
Whats inside if its zero capacity?



K8Toledo

  #2654628 11-Feb-2021 13:30
afe66:

 

Whats inside if its zero capacity?

 

 

Exactly what I wanted to know out after multi-meter testing showed 0.00V. That's when I discovered case was sealed. Closer inspection revealed a fake.

 

For the moment I've held off dissecting it because I intend to follow this up with the supplier, (Ray-Tech for those interested).  Once opened I'll post findings





outdoorsnz
  #2654637 11-Feb-2021 13:55
lxsw20:

 

A is a fake, but it's a convincing copy at first glance.

 

 

I thought the HP logo looked a bit odd in example A!

K8Toledo

  #2654641 11-Feb-2021 14:03
outdoorsnz:

 

lxsw20:

 

A is a fake, but it's a convincing copy at first glance.

 

 

I thought the HP logo looked a bit odd in example A!

 

 

It's not a bad effort  tbh, I've seen a lot worse.      For me the red flag was "for use with HP series xxxx-xxx ".





xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
  #2654642 11-Feb-2021 14:04
I was thinking A as well as I scrolled down. The print is not as clean as the other.

 

I take it you've been in touch with Ray Tech regarding it ? :)




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!



sittingduckz
  #2654644 11-Feb-2021 14:05
Example A shows no capacity, so it that regard it is 100% accurate :)

 

 

 




evnafets
  #2654646 11-Feb-2021 14:05
The XKCD reference

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit A has "Regulatory Model Nu mber"

 

 

gzt

gzt
  #2654647 11-Feb-2021 14:05
Do you have a scale to weigh them? Pretty good fake if it is. Weight may be the same.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
  #2654649 11-Feb-2021 14:06
LOL its not the first looking at their Google reviews :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

K8Toledo

  #2654655 11-Feb-2021 14:13
xpd:

 

I was thinking A as well as I scrolled down. The print is not as clean as the other.

 

I take it you've been in touch with Ray Tech regarding it ? :)

 

 

Not yet, although it appears I'm not an isolated case if Google or TM are anything to go by ....:) *Ahem





K8Toledo

  #2654671 11-Feb-2021 14:38
gzt: Do you have a scale to weigh them? Pretty good fake if it is. Weight may be the same.

 

 

 

208g vs 219g (HP)

 



@outdoorsnz
You're right about the HP logo. I didn't notice earlier.

 

 

 

Update  - I posted this photo ages ago but I see the upload failed.

 

 

 

In case there's any doubt:

 

 

 

 

 





hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
  #2654820 11-Feb-2021 18:18
It's probably one of the hollow cell fakes.

 

 

 

pop them out and click them together...




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

K8Toledo

  #2655353 12-Feb-2021 16:55
hio77:

 

It's probably one of the hollow cell fakes.

 

 

 

pop them out and click them together...

 

 

I would if the case wasn't sealed, only way in is with a knife (potentially complicating RTB & refund under the CGA).





