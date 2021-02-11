One of these things is not like the other.......it arrived today, total capacity OOB = 0%.
Exhibit A
Exhibit B
A
B
Kudos awarded for correct answers.....:D
A is a fake, but it's a convincing copy at first glance.
Nice spotting. :) Yep I missed it first couple of times as well, the UL number (usually a dead giveaway) etc had been done quite well.
But when I tried to open the case - it was sealed.
Whats inside if its zero capacity?
afe66:
Whats inside if its zero capacity?
Exactly what I wanted to know out after multi-meter testing showed 0.00V. That's when I discovered case was sealed. Closer inspection revealed a fake.
For the moment I've held off dissecting it because I intend to follow this up with the supplier, (Ray-Tech for those interested). Once opened I'll post findings
I thought the HP logo looked a bit odd in example A!
It's not a bad effort tbh, I've seen a lot worse. For me the red flag was "for use with HP series xxxx-xxx ".
I was thinking A as well as I scrolled down. The print is not as clean as the other.
I take it you've been in touch with Ray Tech regarding it ? :)
Example A shows no capacity, so it that regard it is 100% accurate :)
I'm not a complete idiot, I still have some parts missing.
The XKCD reference
Exhibit A has "Regulatory Model Nu mber"
LOL its not the first looking at their Google reviews :)
Not yet, although it appears I'm not an isolated case if Google or TM are anything to go by ....:) *Ahem
gzt: Do you have a scale to weigh them? Pretty good fake if it is. Weight may be the same.
208g vs 219g (HP)
@outdoorsnz
You're right about the HP logo. I didn't notice earlier.
Update - I posted this photo ages ago but I see the upload failed.
In case there's any doubt:
hio77:
It's probably one of the hollow cell fakes.
pop them out and click them together...
I would if the case wasn't sealed, only way in is with a knife (potentially complicating RTB & refund under the CGA).