From submitting the completed forms to being booked on at a citizenship ceremony was about 4 months when I did mine in 2005.

One thing worthing knowing is that you don't need to wait for the full five years to have elapsed before applying. The process assumes that you can be absent from NZ for up to four months for each full year. So, check how many days you've been in NZ during your fifth year and then apply a little bit sooner. Check the paperwork id you don't believe me.

Also, you don't really get might choice is when or where the ceremony is performed. If you've Auckland based then you can request almost of their Auckland locations. However, this means going to the back of the queue and possibly waiting even longer.

The actual ceremony follows a fixed agenda and isn't too dissimilar to a university graduation ceremony, that is, you queue up on one side of the stage, walk on to the stage when your name is announced, collect you envelope, shake a few hands and walk off the otherside. Considering that the citizenship fee is about $500 per person, I would have preferred something better or the option to get citizenship certificate posted to me (you don't really need the paperwork as your details are recorded on their systems).

I applied for my NZ Passport the following morning and this arrived within two weeks.