Hey guys. I’m looking at trying to increase our compliance with health and safety as well as speed up our time we spend on paperwork.
I’m looking to get a sign in and out form made in ms forms that will create a spreadsheet of sign in and out times and sites. I’m also looking at getting a form made that will create a task analysis depending on tick boxes selected. It will put a paragraph of text in if a box is selected and if a box is not secreted it won’t. It also needs to create a PDF and email myself and 2 other email address that will change depending on the job and who’s filing out the form.
Here’s a little bit more of an example.
So in question 6 if paper wall was ticked it would have section added into the pre-start saying about the hazards and controls of installing paper.