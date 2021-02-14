Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone able to make a Microsoft Form for me? Happy to pay.
RickW

#281370 14-Feb-2021 11:18
Hey guys. I’m looking at trying to increase our compliance with health and safety as well as speed up our time we spend on paperwork.

I’m looking to get a sign in and out form made in ms forms that will create a spreadsheet of sign in and out times and sites. I’m also looking at getting a form made that will create a task analysis depending on tick boxes selected. It will put a paragraph of text in if a box is selected and if a box is not secreted it won’t. It also needs to create a PDF and email myself and 2 other email address that will change depending on the job and who’s filing out the form.

Here’s a little bit more of an example.



So in question 6 if paper wall was ticked it would have section added into the pre-start saying about the hazards and controls of installing paper.

mrdrifter
  #2656075 14-Feb-2021 12:38
Don't want to create it yourself?

 

Even for one of the Junior/Intermediates 365 consultants at work it would be at least a few hours (possibly a day or two) to get it all laid out correctly, working right with the option boxes and getting things like the PDF and emails tested and working, with the variables for recipients. that assumes you have all of the details/requirements all ready to go and they could just build it.

RickW

  #2656076 14-Feb-2021 12:42
I’m not sure where to start in all honesty. I’ve started messing around with forms after just switching us over to office365 from zoho. It seems to be a pretty steep learning curve so far and it might take weeks for me to come up with something usable. Did you have any links or advice for a complete office noob?

RickW

  #2656083 14-Feb-2021 12:45
Ideally one of the last questions would have a box asking for an email address to enter in for the emails that are not constant



networkn
  #2656097 14-Feb-2021 13:08
If you don't find someone local, I have used Fiverr.com for a number of projects and found on the whole, you get qualified people who do a decent to great job.

