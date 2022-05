The warranty (and CGA) doesn't really work.

Once onsold, they're "second hand goods", and the retailer (and Samsung) will have the original owner's full details logged against the serial # of the tablet.

The retailer (and Samsung's) CGA and warranty obligations are to the original buyer (unless they extended that under some transferrable warranty - very unlikely). There are possible exceptions (safety, serious design faults, recalls etc).

So you'd need the original buyer's cooperation to make a claim, and they would need to tell a "white lie". The original buyer who sold the tablet isn't obliged to the buyer under the CGA (unless they are "in trade" - thus not a "private seller"), but they're not allowed to defraud you. However if they did, then the chances of getting help from a fraudster probably isn't good.

On the more positive side of things, the "free" device is still covered to the original owner for repair, replacement, or refund at retail value - the retailer can't get out of that by claiming that the original buyer didn't pay anything for it - because of course they did. "Free with" is advertising/marketing speak.

Not a criticism of Samsung's "deals" like this - they can be extremely good value - if you want the "free" device.