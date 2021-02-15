Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Recommend a USA reshipper for bulky / heavy items
I'm looking to ship a package that's 14lb and 14 x 8 x 20" (7kg and 35 x 20 x 50cm) from the USA to NZ. I'd like it in the next month or so, as it's wall vents for our ducted heating system and I want them in before winter - I could wait a couple of months if I had to but don't want to wait three months for youshop sea (which I'm going to call youship). Can anyone recommend a reshipper they've used?

 

Youshop express is NZ$172 and takes a couple of weeks, sea freight is $97 (too slow), PlanetExpress.com (found on Google, mostly good reviews) is about NZ$120 for Fedex economy in 7 days, ShipItTo is NZ$164 with DHL express 2-4 days. Planet Express seems the best option.

 

Wondering if anyone has experience with a USA based shipper that they think might be a good option? 

Anyone? Or should I just use Planet Express, $120 isn't so bad.

I've never shipped anything large, but yeah, I would opt for the Fedex or DHL options, since they're not dependent on passenger aircraft to carry their shipments

Will the supplier ship direct to you?

 

Does the youshop price include GST you will be billed? If you send via DHL (or similar) you *should not* need to pay GST.

 

 



Nate001:

 

Will the supplier ship direct to you?

 

Does the youshop price include GST you will be billed? If you send via DHL (or similar) you *should not* need to pay GST.

 

 

Their website only ships within the USA, that was my preference. I could ask them I guess, see if they would ship overseas. USPS is actually more expensive than DHL / Fedex economy though so maybe not worth the bother.

 

Youshop does include GST. Fedex I guess I wait and see.

