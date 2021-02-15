I'm looking to ship a package that's 14lb and 14 x 8 x 20" (7kg and 35 x 20 x 50cm) from the USA to NZ. I'd like it in the next month or so, as it's wall vents for our ducted heating system and I want them in before winter - I could wait a couple of months if I had to but don't want to wait three months for youshop sea (which I'm going to call youship). Can anyone recommend a reshipper they've used?

Youshop express is NZ$172 and takes a couple of weeks, sea freight is $97 (too slow), PlanetExpress.com (found on Google, mostly good reviews) is about NZ$120 for Fedex economy in 7 days, ShipItTo is NZ$164 with DHL express 2-4 days. Planet Express seems the best option.

Wondering if anyone has experience with a USA based shipper that they think might be a good option?