Dine Desire Wet Cat Food is the closest I've found with whole slices of fish meat. But it ranges in price from $1.19 to $1.79 per 85g can. I believe it is made in Australia not Asia.

Our cats love the Dine trays but we only get them when on special which is roughly every month 10 for $10 at most supermarkets. Otherwise they just get Fancy Feast cans again these are always on special 10 for $10.

Also Purina dry cat food is very good. The SPCA use it and my vet also recommends it.

Otherwise you can get fresh cat meat with added vitamins and freezing it but that is not what you are after.