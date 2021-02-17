Does real meat for cats exist in tins? Not the cereal stuff or jellimeat or other processed rubbish, just straight meat. If so, what brand would that be? My cats are fussy eaters but we live a long way from shops. Some tinned backup would be useful.
Dine Desire Wet Cat Food is the closest I've found with whole slices of fish meat. But it ranges in price from $1.19 to $1.79 per 85g can. I believe it is made in Australia not Asia.
Our cats love the Dine trays but we only get them when on special which is roughly every month 10 for $10 at most supermarkets. Otherwise they just get Fancy Feast cans again these are always on special 10 for $10.
Also Purina dry cat food is very good. The SPCA use it and my vet also recommends it.
Otherwise you can get fresh cat meat with added vitamins and freezing it but that is not what you are after.
Feline Naturals and ZiwiPeak are two New Zealand brands that do "real" cat food. Feline Naturals is 98% fresh meat and the rest green lipped mussels and other essential nutrients. It comes in tins and freeze dried. Expensive, but worth it!
Our cat lives solely on a diet of Hills science dry food. Great for the cat, and a lot easier to dish up and clean up after (no messy tins to worry about).
(Ok, maybe the occasional small piece of chicken when cooking a roast, but a rarity).
there is also these guys https://www.ziwipets.com/cat-food/wet-cat-food that use all natural meats. My ragdoll loves their dry food and not much the wet. It is pricey, but a great product.
Our cats are addicted to junk food. As soon as Tuffy got a taste of Whiskas he refused ever again to touch his vet-prescribed Black Hawk chicken and rice.
Funny you mention Black Hawk and vet-prescribed. We were feeding our dogs Black Hawk until the last time my sister, a vet, visited - she gave us a good telling off for feeding them "that rubbish" and suggested we use the Hills food instead.
I think sachet/foil bag is the closest you'll get to real meat in a tin for cats...but I may be wrong as I own a dog. Well...a dog owns me.
You could almost suspect that vet practices have commercial reasons to favour one product over another.
That is funny. It just shows how professionals can disagree. Tuffy had real problems as a small kitten. He had been living rough before I took him in. The Black Hawk (with medication) sorted his digestive issues and he is now healthy, vigorous and scrappy so I just let him have the Whiskas. He really loves the meat though, and I try to give him that as well.
We’ve had a lot of cats over the years - but not for the last eight or so years. We used to feed them Jimbo’s - real meat. Went down well. We would balance it - one meal a day meat, other meal each day dry food.
Ours also get Jimbos but it doesn't keep and I can't source it every day, hence my question. If people can get corned beef in tins, why can't cats?
Buy Jimbo’s in semi-bulk, break it down into smaller packs and freeze them. Just thaw a smaller pack each time you need more.
Or: Give them ‘human’ corned beef - but it’s not great for us, so probably not great for cats either. I believe there’s a lot preservatives and salt etc in there.
Can raw meat be safely frozen? Even for cats?
I used to feed my previous cats tinned food.
tinned food is soft & they dont have to chew it , so when they got something like real fresh meat they had a hard time with the chewing
So I use dry food now . Better than slop out of a can.
And I also cut up a batch of meat & freeze that for it , but main food is dry food.