Geektastic

Relating to various family matters I have had to send documents to the UK several times in recent months.



For the first few times I used NZ Post and their International courier service. Cost around $70 each time and took a ridiculous 6 weeks or so. Also no live customer visible tracking once the item leaves NZ until it’s delivered.



The most recent set I opened an account at FedEx with a credit card. Sent the documents that way. There was some delay in getting the package to FedEx because I’m not in Auckland and they rely on NZ Couriers to collect from pickup points. That system isn’t smooth.



However once FedEx got the package it took only 3 days to be delivered in the UK and the cost was $106.



I won’t be using the NZ Post system for such things in future. Speed and tracking on FedEx were excellent and if anyone else needs to send important documents internationally that is my recommendation.



They will also provide free packing materials. Just order on their site once you have opened the account (easy online credit card experience takes 5 minutes).



