Gurezaemon:

I'm looking to change my electricity provider - I'm with Mercury at the moment.

-I use a LOT per year - 11304 kWh/yr, but that's not the issue. I work from home with a large, power-hungry computer, and with 3 kids, so I can live with it. It also means that a higher-than-average amount of electricity usage is during the working day.

-After inputting details (including a month-by-month breakdown of usage), powerswitch.co.nz suggested Powershop and Electric Kiwi as the top two options, both saving $6-700 over the course of a year.

However, both of these appear to be very finicky - Powershop seems cheap only if you spend ages grabbing discounts and buying power in advance, whereas Electric Kiwi seems cheap only if you make use of the free hour, which I suspect I won't. Both of these options seem like a real PITA.

Given that a decent chunk of my power usage is during the working day which is generally classed as off-peak (is this right?) - does anyone have any suggestions for a provider that would offer cheap rates for this? Ideally I'd be able to set things like having the hot water cylinder on only at certain times.

At this point, I'm getting more and more confused by all the options, so any suggestions would be welcome.