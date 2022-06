Quite common now, as the cheap services will refuse delivery as they have a backlog as it is.

Ive given up on ebay and aliexpess shopping for now. bang good and gear best are working ok mostly, but I have had one thing cancel on me with one of them (cant recall which right now) - others are all coming thru ok.

Also on aliexpress many sellers only have the $15-20 options to get stuff to NZ, they are probably up with the current situation on shipping, ones with free or sub $2 options are still thinking that its working to here, and will cancel or ask for more money.