How to change login device for Authenticator?
#281480 20-Feb-2021 17:32
Hi everyone.

 

 

 

Yesterday I dropped my phone, smashing the screen. You can barely see anything, it's essentially black. My old phone was an Android, and I bought an iPhone. I'm logging onto something which requires an authenticator code. The code would obviously show on my old phone, however you literally can't see anything. How can I fix this? When I go to "Import Existing accounts" it tells me to go to my old device and click on something, however as the screen is dead I can't.

 

 

 

Please help!

 

 

 

Cheers.

  #2660143 20-Feb-2021 17:42
Which application are you logging in to? Does it not have the option for SMS?

  #2660144 20-Feb-2021 17:44
CrashAndBurn:

 

Which application are you logging in to? Does it not have the option for SMS?

 

 

 

 

I'm trying to login to iPayroll website. My old phone is OnePlus 3T, I now have an iPhone. 

 

 

  #2660146 20-Feb-2021 17:58
Finch:

 

CrashAndBurn:

 

Which application are you logging in to? Does it not have the option for SMS?

 

 

I'm trying to login to iPayroll website. My old phone is OnePlus 3T, I now have an iPhone. 

 

 

Best to raise a support ticket with them. Normally they can force you to re-enroll 2FA for cases like this.



  #2660168 20-Feb-2021 18:53
cast the phone screen to a TV?

  #2660260 20-Feb-2021 21:44
Jase2985:

 

cast the phone screen to a TV?

 

 

 

 

The screen is literally pitch black, it's as if the phone is off, you can't see what you are clicking. Lol

  #2660261 20-Feb-2021 21:45
I found my old Nexus 6P. Is there anyway I can log into that, and move all my apps from the phone that has the Authenticator app, onto my Nexus 6P? Then I would be able to make my iPhone have access as well/instead.

 

 

 

How would I do this? 

  #2660318 20-Feb-2021 22:58
Assuming you're using Google Authenticator, you're going to have to get your 2FA codes reset I would think. In place of Google Authenticator on your new phone, download Twilio Authy, it can backup your 2FA codes to your iCloud account on your iPhone so you can restore your codes to a new phone. 

