Lizard1977:

I realised on the weekend what my "thing" is.

Before anyone starts giggling, I'm referring to the thing that I'm known for, or that people immediately think of when they think of me. I suspect most or many of us will be known for "geek" or tech stuff, but taking that as a given, what is your thing?

My thing is baking - I enjoy to bake and cook, and often share my baking with colleagues at work.

But on the weekend I realised that my "thing" is also liking "bad" TV shows and movies. Lately I've been rewatching TV shows which are probably objectively derided - such as the 2008 reboot of Knight Rider (it's not great, for sure, but I enjoyed the remake of the theme tune, and it was fun - in places), a Knight Rider rip-off from the 90s called Viper (which actually ran for 4 seasons), and a corny spy show from the 90s called SpyGame. I also enjoyed the movie adaptation of Cats, which was roundly detested by most ordinary people, and one of my favourite movies is Xanadu, the 1980 film starring Olivia Newton-John which was one of the reasons why the Razzies were created. Some of these might be considered "cult" (i.e. small, but die-hard, fandom), but most ordinary people would just label as terrible.

Clearly my thing is liking movies and TV shows that everyone else hates.