What is your "thing"?
Lizard1977

1735 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#281512 22-Feb-2021 14:24
I realised on the weekend what my "thing" is.

 

Before anyone starts giggling, I'm referring to the thing that I'm known for, or that people immediately think of when they think of me.  I suspect most or many of us will be known for "geek" or tech stuff, but taking that as a given, what is your thing?

 

My thing is baking - I enjoy to bake and cook, and often share my baking with colleagues at work.

 

But on the weekend I realised that my "thing" is also liking "bad" TV shows and movies.  Lately I've been rewatching TV shows which are probably objectively derided - such as the 2008 reboot of Knight Rider (it's not great, for sure, but I enjoyed the remake of the theme tune, and it was fun - in places), a Knight Rider rip-off from the 90s called Viper (which actually ran for 4 seasons), and a corny spy show from the 90s called SpyGame.  I also enjoyed the movie adaptation of Cats, which was roundly detested by most ordinary people, and one of my favourite movies is Xanadu, the 1980 film starring Olivia Newton-John which was one of the reasons why the Razzies were created. Some of these might be considered "cult" (i.e. small, but die-hard, fandom), but most ordinary people would just label as terrible.

 

Clearly my thing is liking movies and TV shows that everyone else hates.

 1 | 2 | 3
SirHumphreyAppleby
1957 posts

Uber Geek


  #2661117 22-Feb-2021 14:27
Clearly my thing is liking movies and TV shows that everyone else hates.

 

You must hate "Howard The Duck" (1986), because everyone who claims it's one of the worst movies of all time must either be a sheep or not seen it. Love that film!

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11885 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661121 22-Feb-2021 14:48
Things I'm known for, geeking, gaming, and TMNT :D

 

I remember Viper, wasn't too bad a show. 




gehenna
7323 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661152 22-Feb-2021 15:26
Resting bitch face.



Handsomedan
4618 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2661162 22-Feb-2021 15:46
Football and Mountain Biking...both obsessions. 

 

And obsessions. Known for that too. 




TheMantis
142 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  #2661168 22-Feb-2021 15:53
Handsomedan:

 

Football and Mountain Biking...both obsessions. 

 

And obsessions. Known for that too. 

 

 

Which type of football specifically? There's plenty of them, please narrow it down a bit.

 

Is it: Rugby union football, rugby league football, American football, Gaelic football, Australian rules football, Association football? 

Handsomedan
4618 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2661178 22-Feb-2021 16:11
TheMantis:

 

Handsomedan:

 

Football and Mountain Biking...both obsessions. 

 

And obsessions. Known for that too. 

 

 

Which type of football specifically? There's plenty of them, please narrow it down a bit.

 

Is it: Rugby union football, rugby league football, American football, Gaelic football, Australian rules football, Association football? 

 

 

Actual football. 

 

Proper football. 

 

The World Game. 

 

The Beautiful Game. 

 

Football...played by striking the ball with one's feet. 

 

 




MikeB4
17028 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2661188 22-Feb-2021 16:37
Photography, Poetry, Camping and cycle riding when I am able.



JayADee
2015 posts

Uber Geek


  #2661195 22-Feb-2021 17:01
God knows. Probably nothing. Embrace boring I say.

martyyn
1682 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2661196 22-Feb-2021 17:03
Football. BMW's.

What @handsomedan said.

KrazyKid
1141 posts

Uber Geek


  #2661198 22-Feb-2021 17:10
My thing is board gaming.
Nothing better than the challenge of beating my friends in a quality Euro game (Brass Birmingham and Great Western Trail I'm looking at you).

Actually there is one thing better in board gaming - some quality take that games. They get denied/crippled and we all laugh as they pull the same sh*t on me.

Great hobby and great thing to do with friends.
The best games have stories and memories that last for years.

Delphinus
590 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2661369 22-Feb-2021 20:16
xpd:

 

I remember Viper, wasn't too bad a show. 

 

 

Me too. Loved it as a kid.

danfaulknor
787 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #2661517 22-Feb-2021 21:40
Star Trek




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6205 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2661554 23-Feb-2021 03:14
Although I’m a retired office worker in the banking and finance sector who never worked on the tools, I am a very good DIY’er and home handyman/chippy.

 

Have done home additions and alterations, built decks fences and retaining walls, remodelled laundries, cabinet making, R&M etc for fifty years. Have done on this our own homes and a lot for family and friends.

 

Currently drawing up a 6m x 6m low kwila deck that I will build for our son and his partner, starting in March, with their assistance - I find deck-building very hard on my back these days.

 

I’m a bit of a perfectionist and get massive enjoyment and self-satisfaction from all this.

 

Spend a lot of time on PS5 in my spare time.




floydbloke
2785 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2661563 23-Feb-2021 07:25
Lizard1977:

 

...

 

My thing is baking - I enjoy to bake and cook, ...

 

 

I really enjoy eating......we could be friends.😃




Lizard1977

1735 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2661583 23-Feb-2021 08:35
floydbloke:

 

Lizard1977:

 

...

 

My thing is baking - I enjoy to bake and cook, ...

 

 

I really enjoy eating......we could be friends.😃

 

 

My colleagues feel the same.  Yesterday I brought in an Oreo cheesecake that I made, and there were plenty of smiles at morning tea.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page





