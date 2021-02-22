There was a thread on great restaurants in Auckland, but it's from 2013, meaning it's eight years old now, and many of those places may be closed now. I wonder if people want to make some suggestions on places to check out in 2021?

Some general points to note: preferences for cuisine will naturally vary, so any cuisines/styles are welcomed. Similarly, what constitutes good/great/best will vary too, as will budget. So I think just recommend whatever you would like, and people can take it from there.

For my context in asking this question, I'm originally from Auckland but only visit there occasionally, and don't really know what's good. I'm visiting whanau this weekend without my kids for the first time in a long time and planning to go out for a "nice" meal, and looking for suggestions. My whanau will have their own suggestions too, but looking to have something to throw into the mix.