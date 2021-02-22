Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicBest restaurants - Auckland (update)
Lizard1977

1735 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#281515 22-Feb-2021 15:15
Send private message

There was a thread on great restaurants in Auckland, but it's from 2013, meaning it's eight years old now, and many of those places may be closed now.  I wonder if people want to make some suggestions on places to check out in 2021?

 

Some general points to note: preferences for cuisine will naturally vary, so any cuisines/styles are welcomed.  Similarly, what constitutes good/great/best will vary too, as will budget.  So I think just recommend whatever you would like, and people can take it from there.

 

For my context in asking this question, I'm originally from Auckland but only visit there occasionally, and don't really know what's good.  I'm visiting whanau this weekend without my kids for the first time in a long time and planning to go out for a "nice" meal, and looking for suggestions.  My whanau will have their own suggestions too, but looking to have something to throw into the mix.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
askelon
735 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2661166 22-Feb-2021 15:49
Send private message

Ones my girlfriend and I frequent and like are: 

 

Hansan - New Lynn. Vietnamese food. Always good. And well priced. They have restaurants all over Auckland. I like the New Lynn one
Pho Heaven - Westgate. Another Vietnamese restaurant. Always a toss up between here and Hansan! 
Ottoman Mezze Lounge - Turkish food.  Last time we went it was amazing!  Dont go crazy on hummus though. 
Kauri Cafe & Indian Eatery - Indian.  Our favourite Indian place out West/North.  We normally get the banquet for two. Never let us down! 

 

Past that theres no one place we go back to regularly. We find so many places are just lacking or just stupid expensive. 

SirHumphreyAppleby
1957 posts

Uber Geek


  #2661173 22-Feb-2021 16:02
Send private message

askelon:

 

Hansan - New Lynn. Vietnamese food. Always good. And well priced. They have restaurants all over Auckland. I like the New Lynn one

 

I used to go to Hansan in Panmure quite regularly with people from work. We largely stopped going when they moved to the new location, either because the parking was worse or the person I went with most often left. I don't recall, but the food was always good.

 

My #1 recommendation (for the classy dates)... Grand Park.

 

If you're heading out south, Red Shed Palazzo is also very good.

panther2
182 posts

Master Geek


  #2661185 22-Feb-2021 16:32
Send private message

Try it out Otahuhu, as good or better than Hansans I my opinion
.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 