Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicRIP Daft Punk.

Stu

Stu

Hammered
6424 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#281526 23-Feb-2021 07:58
Send private message

After 28 years they're calling it quits.

 

Looking forward to the reunion album!

 




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11888 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661577 23-Feb-2021 08:15
Send private message

The Tron soundtrack was awesome. 

 

I didnt get into them really for quite some time, altho all my mates were like "you like electronic music, you'll love it". 

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

Stu

Stu

Hammered
6424 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661579 23-Feb-2021 08:24
Send private message

I've always been a fan. They formed the year the wife and I married (I doubt there's any significance). 

 

Have added their Epilogue clip (snippet from Electroma I think?) as posted on YouTube to the OP.




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

cisconz
cisconz
1300 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661582 23-Feb-2021 08:31
Send private message

Stu:

 

They formed the year the wife and I married

 

 

Don't let the other half know she has an out now.




Hmmmm



networkn
27169 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661608 23-Feb-2021 09:08
Send private message

Stu:

 

I've always been a fan. They formed the year the wife and I married (I doubt there's any significance). 

 

 

Actually, I am pretty sure I saw the lead singer mention during an interview, your wedding was the entire reason they formed in the first place. :)

 

 

Stu

Stu

Hammered
6424 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661611 23-Feb-2021 09:17
Send private message

He was lying. Timing is off.




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

elpenguino
2381 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2661737 23-Feb-2021 12:14
Send private message

Stu:

 

After 28 years they're calling it quits.

 

 

I can't blame them. I'd be desperate to get the helmet off after 10 minutes.




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11888 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661954 23-Feb-2021 21:15
Send private message

 

The heads are audio reactive, so they move when sounds play :)

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 



netspanner
299 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2662875 26-Feb-2021 08:22
Send private message

Since the guys are always disguised, why not just change the people and we would never know!

Stu

Stu

Hammered
6424 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2662880 26-Feb-2021 08:43
Send private message

I wouldn't be surprised if an album appeared in the future. Who knows? Maybe we've been (Daft) Punked?




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

Asrafrate
276 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2675917 17-Mar-2021 07:15
Send private message

Aahhh this had me so sad. They have been a constant in my musical journey; always there even as I discovered new music styles and artists to enjoy. Sad to see them quit, but glad they left us with such a huge portfolio of work to enjoy.




Zeb A.
Twitter: @asgard

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 