After 28 years they're calling it quits.
Looking forward to the reunion album!
The Tron soundtrack was awesome.
I didnt get into them really for quite some time, altho all my mates were like "you like electronic music, you'll love it".
I've always been a fan. They formed the year the wife and I married (I doubt there's any significance).
Have added their Epilogue clip (snippet from Electroma I think?) as posted on YouTube to the OP.
Don't let the other half know she has an out now.
Hmmmm
Actually, I am pretty sure I saw the lead singer mention during an interview, your wedding was the entire reason they formed in the first place. :)
I can't blame them. I'd be desperate to get the helmet off after 10 minutes.
The heads are audio reactive, so they move when sounds play :)
Since the guys are always disguised, why not just change the people and we would never know!
Aahhh this had me so sad. They have been a constant in my musical journey; always there even as I discovered new music styles and artists to enjoy. Sad to see them quit, but glad they left us with such a huge portfolio of work to enjoy.
