turtleattacks: I think the default on the Oracle is 30 and the machine can hardly brew any coffee out of it so I think it's too condensed/over done?

Just had a look at the Oracle manual and it looks like it doesn't show you the pressure which makes it a little more difficult!

Seems the grind settings run from 45 to 1 with 1 being the finest. For Espresso, your grind should be quite fine and when rubbed between fingers should clump slightly and stick in your fingerprints.

When running the extraction, it should ideally run for about 25-35 seconds. You won't get any flow for about 7 seconds or so as it does a pre-infusion, then it should run dark, then lighter as it extracts. The result for a double espresso should be around 2 oz of liquid with a nice light crema/foam on top.

If it is making lots of noise and barely dribbling out, then yes - sounds like it is too fine or maybe you have too much in there? You can try a coarser ground (moving towards "45" in the setting) or adjust how much coffee is in the filter.

Are you using the "blade" thing to remove excess coffee and to get an idea of how much you should have in your filter, then tamping down firmly from there?