turtleattacks:

You have to try and keep as many factors the same when gauging what grind setting to use -

Different beans will have to be ground at different settings based on things like bean hardness, roast level, age (how long ago they were roasted) and freshness (how they have been stored).

You need a consistent dosing technique (so that you get the same volume of coffee in the filter each time) - less coffee will pour faster and you will end up with a soppy puck in the portafilter.

You need a consistent tamping technique (amount of pressure put on compacting the coffee) - up to a level, the harder you tamp, the slower the pour.

If you place a 10c coin on the top of a coffee puck after you have tamped it, put it in the group head and lock it into place, then remove it straight away. The coin should leave just the slightest indent. If it is pushed into the puck, theres too much coffee, if there isn't an indent, theres not enough. Adjust and test again.

Different machines (even within the same brand) will have different settings. This was most prevalent with things like the sunbeam / breville grinders where there was an element of play in the burr carrier. I haven't used either of those grinders in quite some time, so that may or may not be an issue now.

You also need to decide what tastes best for you. So much discussion goes on about "the god shot" and what that means. You can see youtube clips with lots of syrupy looking shots from naked portafilters on the latest high end machines costing many thousands of dollars, but for the average coffee drinker, the difference between a good coffee (which most machines can produce with the right ingredients) and a "god shot" coffee is likely to be marginal (if they can actually taste the difference in their mugaccino).