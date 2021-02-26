Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Off topic 'Opensource New Zealand' website - anyone know if it is/was legit?
paulnholmes

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#281574 26-Feb-2021 10:42
Hi,

 

This may be better in another forum but i couldn't see where it could fit so here goes..... I used the osnz.co.nz/gps website to help set up a GPS tracker that used the open source 'traccar' resource hosted on the 'traccar.osnz.co.nz' server. All looked legit and on following the instructions did what it was supposed to do. As of yesterday when I checked in, the website is no longer active and the traccar service associated with this server is no longer working. There is a cached version of the instructions still available if you want to have a look.

 

Has anyone heard of 'open source new zealand' or used the osnz.co.nz/gps website? I am concerned that it was a site designed to get the GPS location info of a tracker to then use for 'less than honest' purposes or maybe I'm just being paranoid!

 

 

 

Cheers.

nzkc
1046 posts

Uber Geek


  #2663064 26-Feb-2021 10:52
Never heard of it before - sorry.

 

However; the WhoIs suggests its owned by "Birds New Zealand" - which I find strange.  You could contact "Web.Support@birdsnz.org.nz" to see whats up with it (that was from the Whois entry).

wellygary
6617 posts

Uber Geek


  #2663080 26-Feb-2021 11:36
Both

 

osnz.co.nz/gps

 

and 

 

https://traccar.osnz.co.nz

 

Seem to be up now??

 

 

Hammerer
2367 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2663084 26-Feb-2021 11:45
It makes sense to me that osnz.co.nz is the Ornithological Society of NZ aka Birds NZ.



wellygary
6617 posts

Uber Geek


  #2663089 26-Feb-2021 11:58
And they certainly have use for GPS tracking themselves

 

"GPS tracking of West Coast Kororā"
The West Coast Penguin Trust has undertaken monitoring of Kororā/Little Penguin foraging in the central Buller region  (2015-2017) using GPS trackers, and depth data for a small number of foraging trips during the 2019 season with the  support of the NZ Penguin Initiative (NZPI). With funding assistance from the Birds New Zealand Research Fund 2020

 

"GPS tracking of Hauraki Gulf Kororā

 

ka/Lady Alice Island which is further offshore. Funds provided from the Birds New Zealand Research Fund 2020 will facilitate island visits to undertake tracking work."

 

page 9

 

https://notornis.osnz.org.nz/system/files/Birds%20NZ%20Magazine_December%202020_web.pdf

 

 

paulnholmes

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2663097 26-Feb-2021 12:15
That's really interesting - how it's now come back online and the ornithological society link! The 'open source' title comes from the tab it was open in which appears to have no links to ornithology:

 

 

Thanks for the replies, I will watch to see if it stays live. As an aside what does 'Web socket connection error' mean-  this message pops up when I open the traccar.osnz.co.nz website...

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73821 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2663105 26-Feb-2021 12:46
OSNZ.co.nz is one thing.

 

OSNZ.org.nz is a different thing.

 

You folks are getting confused.




Hammerer
2367 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2663107 26-Feb-2021 12:51
freitasm:

 

OSNZ.com is one thing.

 

 

osnz.co.nz rather than osnz.com

