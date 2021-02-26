Hi,

This may be better in another forum but i couldn't see where it could fit so here goes..... I used the osnz.co.nz/gps website to help set up a GPS tracker that used the open source 'traccar' resource hosted on the 'traccar.osnz.co.nz' server. All looked legit and on following the instructions did what it was supposed to do. As of yesterday when I checked in, the website is no longer active and the traccar service associated with this server is no longer working. There is a cached version of the instructions still available if you want to have a look.

Has anyone heard of 'open source new zealand' or used the osnz.co.nz/gps website? I am concerned that it was a site designed to get the GPS location info of a tracker to then use for 'less than honest' purposes or maybe I'm just being paranoid!

Cheers.