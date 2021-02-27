Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)US Air Force Boeing B-52 Stratofortress over Wairarapa
scottjpalmer

5826 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#281584 27-Feb-2021 13:41
Send private message

What a treat!


View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
Ge0rge
1430 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2663346 27-Feb-2021 14:19
Send private message

It's off to loiter over the Central Plateau for a short time before heading home too...

andrewNZ
2487 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2663347 27-Feb-2021 14:31
Send private message

We had a Globemaster flying super low outside Dunedin a few years back. Super impressive to see these planes.

Not my video, but this plane made 3 similar passes over my house.
https://www.odt.co.nz/news/dunedin/globemaster-enthrals

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6214 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2663381 27-Feb-2021 15:36
Send private message

Large-scale RC model?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



Geektastic
16662 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2663388 27-Feb-2021 15:56
Send private message

I used to live in Fairford in the UK. There’s a USAF base there that has B52s stationed and they used to keep us awake when they were bombing the Middle East with them!

It was quite nostalgic watching that one fly over today.





GeekGuy
537 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2663421 27-Feb-2021 18:34
Send private message

Worked with a guy that did security in the Aussie Air Force years ago and he said they use to get the odd B52 parked up on a visit.

 

These models had a radar operated rear gun turret, which they said was quite scary walking near it at night time, as it use to follow them.

 

They usually got a USAF staff member to go inside it and turn it off.

dfnt
1388 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2663422 27-Feb-2021 18:45
Send private message

Was supposed to fly over Wellington too but didn't, bit of a shame for those that made the trip to vantage points in Wellington to see it..

Mehrts
488 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2663434 27-Feb-2021 19:19
Send private message

GeekGuy:

 

These models had a radar operated rear gun turret, which they said was quite scary walking near it at night time, as it use to follow them.

 

They usually got a USAF staff member to go inside it and turn it off.

 

 

 

Nothing like a bit of radiation to fry the eyeballs and other eyeball sized genitalia!

 

On a serious note, that's a massive RADHAZ safety issue & the whoever left the system on after flight should have been slammed. Most aircraft radar systems are only to be used once airborne due to the RF power these things spew out. Usually they're tied to the weight on wheels switches, so will only transmit once the aircraft has lifted off.



Ge0rge
1430 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2663437 27-Feb-2021 19:32
Send private message

GeekGuy:

Worked with a guy that did security in the Aussie Air Force years ago and he said they use to get the odd B52 parked up on a visit.


These models had a radar operated rear gun turret, which they said was quite scary walking near it at night time, as it use to follow them.


They usually got a USAF staff member to go inside it and turn it off.



I'm sorry, but the guy was lying to you. There is absolutely no way that what you have described above happened.

GeekGuy
537 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2663439 27-Feb-2021 19:46
Send private message

Ge0rge:
GeekGuy:

 

Worked with a guy that did security in the Aussie Air Force years ago and he said they use to get the odd B52 parked up on a visit.

 

 

 

These models had a radar operated rear gun turret, which they said was quite scary walking near it at night time, as it use to follow them.

 

 

 

They usually got a USAF staff member to go inside it and turn it off.

 



I'm sorry, but the guy was lying to you. There is absolutely no way that what you have described above happened.

 

Fair enough ... am only going on what was said to me.

 

Mind you, the guy was a typical loud mouth aussie.

neb

neb
6231 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2663503 27-Feb-2021 21:35
Send private message

Ge0rge: I'm sorry, but the guy was lying to you. There is absolutely no way that what you have described above happened.

 

 

Yup. There's so much wrong in that story that it could be a Trump press statement.

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2663534 27-Feb-2021 22:30
Send private message

dfnt:

 

Was supposed to fly over Wellington too but didn't, bit of a shame for those that made the trip to vantage points in Wellington to see it..

 

 

Lots of people in Wellington seemed to have a slightly different expectation of what was going to happen. Lots seemed to think it was going to be some sort of low level flights over the City and the Hutt - that was never planned, and could never happen.

 

The flyover was planned to track to the airport and then head to Masterton just as the flight plan published by the US Embassy showed. I went up Mt Vic with the expectation of this occuring at maybe 3000-5000ft.  It ended up tracking 15nm south of the airport at 10,000 ft due to other traffic.

 

Seems a combination of PR from the Embassy that was maybe a little too enthusiastic and people having some idea that it was going to be a low level flight was a bad combination. There were certainly lots of people at Petone beach expecting a plane to fly over.

 

 

Bung
4498 posts

Uber Geek


  #2663539 27-Feb-2021 23:01
Send private message

"Due to other traffic" I would have thought that Wellington traffic these days would be less than it used to be. Previous flights such as the Mosquito and the RAF Vulcan ex Hong Kong managed in the past. Probably just not properly organised.

PS apparently the gunner crew position was eliminated and remote gun turrets deactivated from 1991

In the 80s there was a US frigate at the Wellington Overseas Terminal that briefly turned on a radar system causing reboot chaos.

Oblivian
6577 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2663550 27-Feb-2021 23:49
Send private message

Bung: "Due to other traffic" I would have thought that Wellington traffic these days would be less than it used to be. Previous flights such as the Mosquito and the RAF Vulcan ex Hong Kong managed in the past. Probably just not properly organised.

 

Have also seen comment that delayed/late with undefined eta. So any slot they had planned went out the window and normal sequencing possibly took over

 

Bit of a crikey moment. 3.. yep 3 (zoikes!) KC135 tankers that arrived in Brisbane the last couple of days come across as a 3-ship to give it gas. Seems to say it was direct from Guam and had a long trip ahead to return (perhaps to Amberley for Tasman exercise on now or Northern Territory)

Geektastic
16662 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2665946 28-Feb-2021 22:58
Send private message

Today’s flying at Wings was cancelled due to COVID.





Handsomedan
4631 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2666024 1-Mar-2021 09:08
Send private message

I'm stunned that this aircraft flew from Guam to do 3 fly-bys and then simply returned to its base. 

 

I'm also stunned that people chose to protest its presence as they said it was glorifying war. Each to their own, I guess.  




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chromecast With Google TV ReviewÂ 
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 