Our mozzie catchers contain 2 small blue fluorescent strip bulbs, 2 pins each end, about 135 mm long. While they appear to run in parallel from the "Rapid Start Electronic Ballast" inside, when one goes, they both fail to light it seems. It's a pain to find which one had failed because you need an assumed good one to test with (never quite sure whether the test one is good).

Question is: Is there any way of testing fluorescent bulbs using my hand-held meter?

Or is it the ballast (1-year limited warranty, look rather cheap)?

Thanks!