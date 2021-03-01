Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicTesting small fluorescent bulbs
#282607 1-Mar-2021 09:37
Our mozzie catchers contain 2 small blue fluorescent strip bulbs, 2 pins each end, about 135 mm long.  While they appear to run in parallel from the "Rapid Start Electronic Ballast" inside, when one goes, they both fail to light it seems. It's a pain to find which one had failed because you need an assumed good one to test with (never quite sure whether the test one is good).

 

Question is:  Is there any way of testing fluorescent bulbs using my hand-held meter?

 

Or is it the ballast (1-year limited warranty, look rather cheap)?

 

Thanks!




  #2666057 1-Mar-2021 10:43
Check continuity of the filaments at each end, as that is where the current has to flow to trigger the ballast to start.

 

That wont check there is still enough emission to strike, but you will usually get a flash from the good tube if the other one of them is so crusted up that it wont strrike.




Richard

  #2666072 1-Mar-2021 11:07
Thanks, did it and yes, found a non-conducting filament.  Very useful, Geekzone is wonderful!  




