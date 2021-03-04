concordnz: 

I'm not going to recommend any particular power provider as yes, your rates are rather expensive. But as you know this depends on where you live.

To put things into perspective my rates (with Electric Kiwi) are:



Usage cost: $0.1810 per kWh

Fixed cost of: $1.6800 per day

(excl GST) - I only use around 800kWh and am on the standard plan.

What I do every now and then is email around to each provider asking them for their "best rate" and saying they only have one chance. Often they do give me some rather competitive rates to pick from. In my case, EK actually works out the cheapest based off my use but I don't think it'll work well for you.

It sounds like you've done your research - may I ask where you're based?