concordnz: 

I havnt changed power companies in 10-20 years,
Im now using a 'decent' amount of power per month, - which could well make it worth changing provider.
I'm currently with Mercury Energy,
Using 4100kw/h power each month
And my rates After their 1st April 2021 rises are:
(Excluding Gst)
Daily Charge. $2.3020
KW/h Charge $0.1897
KW/h Ele Auth Levy $0.12
Prompt payment discount 10% & Loyalty discount 3%
(I won't answer any questions regarding how/why I'm using so much power - except to say it is perfectly legit & above board.
I won't entertain any posts about Solar in this thread - its not relivant or pertainant, to the specific question I'm asking & adds no value to this thread)
I have no 'care' about 'free hours' apart from the 1/24th cost benefit it gives me.
(I have no interest in trying to 'move' any power use, as the amount which is not 'fixed' is very little, making it immaterial)
Question: Are my current Mercury rates competitive?
Or are there better power options out there?
(I will only move for bigger than 3% benefit)
Yes:I have researched geekzone threads - most are 3+ years old.
Yes:I have contacted Mercury for a better deal - they suggested 'a worse deal, locked in for 2 years....'
Yes:I've tried various Power switch Websites - their numbers seem wildly various.