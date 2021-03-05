That felt like a whopper, shook me awake down here in Wellington and seemed to go on for ages.
Tsunami warning in force as at 03:00
Hope everyone is OK. Stay safe people!!
Wasn't sure what woke me, until I read the news (in Auckland)
And followed up by a 7.4 one in the Kermedecs at 6.40 this morning.
“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996
NEMA says Do not go to the coast to watch the unusual wave activity as there may be dangerous and unpredictable surges.
"lets go" Wait for Stuff to show pics
I didn't feel a thing (in Auckland).
Meanwhile in Whakatane, I definitely knew there was an earthquake! No damage at my house though.
Well the morning feed for our newborn was conveniently timed, since she woke up at 2:20-ish... either that or she has ESPN or something.
It was just a nice gentle roll in the Manawatu though, pity I wasn't on my way back to sleep...
ShinyChrome: either that or she has ESPN or something.
How much sport does she watch? ;-)
Woke us up in Motueka big time, although we do tend to feel earthquakes pretty well in our current house.
@ShinyChrome I'm not sure that staying up late watching sport is good for newborn, maybe taking the TV away from the cot could be a good option? 😂
And now (8am) an 8.0 in the Kermedecs.
NEMA warns North and East tsunami zones to move to higher ground.
Definitely woke me up in Mt Albert (Auckland)! First time I've ever felt one in Auckland.
Slept through the whole thing (Auckland), while my wife thought there's been some sort of accident outside and got up looking for the source of the (whatever woke here up at the time). Of course she now knows it was the quake.
Looks like a 3rd 8.0 at about 9.00am NZ time.
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says people in the East Coast of the North Island from the Bay of Islands to Whangārei, from Matata to Tolaga Bay including Whakatāne and Opotiki and Great Barrier Island must move immediately to higher ground.
https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/437677/live-tsunami-alert-issued-after-7-point-4-quake-near-the-kermadec-islands
Slept through it in Wellington this time. Found out when we got up.
Has the cellphone emergency alert system been used in any locations, or just sirens?