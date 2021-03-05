Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicEarthquakes/Tsunami warnings - Fri 5/3/21
floydbloke

2796 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#282666 5-Mar-2021 03:07
Send private message

That felt like a whopper, shook me awake down here in Wellington and seemed to go on for ages.


Tsunami warning in force as at 03:00


Hope everyone is OK.  Stay safe people!!




So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
sudo
300 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2667999 5-Mar-2021 03:46
Send private message

Wasn't sure what woke me, until I read the news (in Auckland)

Dingbatt
5700 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2668008 5-Mar-2021 07:35
Send private message

And followed up by a 7.4 one in the Kermedecs at 6.40 this morning.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

tdgeek
26259 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2668010 5-Mar-2021 07:49
Send private message

NEMA says Do not go to the coast to watch the unusual wave activity as there may be dangerous and unpredictable surges.

 

"lets go"  Wait for Stuff to show pics



quickymart
8662 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2668012 5-Mar-2021 07:56
Send private message

I didn't feel a thing (in Auckland).

Behodar
8253 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2668013 5-Mar-2021 08:08
Send private message

Meanwhile in Whakatane, I definitely knew there was an earthquake! No damage at my house though.

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1434 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2668015 5-Mar-2021 08:14
Send private message

Well the morning feed for our newborn was conveniently timed, since she woke up at 2:20-ish... either that or she has ESPN or something.

 

It was just a nice gentle roll in the Manawatu though, pity I wasn't on my way back to sleep...

jamesrt
1230 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2668016 5-Mar-2021 08:24
Send private message

ShinyChrome: either that or she has ESPN or something.

 

How much sport does she watch?  ;-)



wratterus
1461 posts

Uber Geek


  #2668021 5-Mar-2021 08:44
Send private message

Woke us up in Motueka big time, although we do tend to feel earthquakes pretty well in our current house. 

 

 

 

@ShinyChrome I'm not sure that staying up late watching sport is good for newborn, maybe taking the TV away from the cot could be a good option? 😂

Dingbatt
5700 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2668024 5-Mar-2021 08:54
Send private message

And now (8am) an 8.0 in the Kermedecs.

 

NEMA warns North and East tsunami zones to move to higher ground.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

Benjip
847 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2668025 5-Mar-2021 08:55
Send private message

Definitely woke me up in Mt Albert (Auckland)! First time I've ever felt one in Auckland.

Handsomedan
4652 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2668026 5-Mar-2021 08:57
Send private message

Slept through the whole thing (Auckland), while my wife thought there's been some sort of accident outside and got up looking for the source of the (whatever woke here up at the time). Of course she now knows it was the quake. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

RunningMan
7025 posts

Uber Geek


  #2668028 5-Mar-2021 09:02
Send private message

Looks like a 3rd 8.0 at about 9.00am NZ time.

 

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says people in the East Coast of the North Island from the Bay of Islands to Whangārei, from Matata to Tolaga Bay including Whakatāne and Opotiki and Great Barrier Island must move immediately to higher ground.

 

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/437677/live-tsunami-alert-issued-after-7-point-4-quake-near-the-kermadec-islands


Batman
Mad Scientist
27708 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2668031 5-Mar-2021 09:13
Send private message

Evacuate order in place




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

invisibleman18
904 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2668085 5-Mar-2021 09:27
Send private message

Slept through it in Wellington this time. Found out when we got up.

RunningMan
7025 posts

Uber Geek


  #2668086 5-Mar-2021 09:29
Send private message

Has the cellphone emergency alert system been used in any locations, or just sirens?

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 