ForumsOff topicAmazon - Two-Step Verification
alisam

Ultimate Geek


#282685 6-Mar-2021 07:09
I have a few Amazon Accounts e.g. Aus, UK and USA. These three are using my gmail email address.

 

However, I have one outlook email address for amazon.com, which requires Two-Step Verification.

 

I use Microsoft Authenticator and there is no Amazon outlook.com account. I don't know where it went, but it has just gone and I use MS Authenticator on a daily basis for work.

 

So, I cannot get a code to enter into amazon.com.

 

I have started the Recovery route...

 

To regain access to your account, you'll need to verify your identity by providing a scan or photo of a government-issued identity document. To protect your account, we won't be able to make changes to your Two-Step Verification settings until your identity is successfully verified. If you are able to sign in to your account, you'll have access to make changes to your account.

 

The issue I have is I have a NZ Drivers license with my picture, but no address and a British Password with my picture and no address.

 

I have tried sending them 2 pictures. One of the my Drivers License and the other of my details at the IRD Website.

 

I am wondering whether they have some sort of automated process, because they very quickly reject my photos.

 

I cannot think of any other government-issued identity document I could scan.

 

Anybody been through this process before.

 

PS The only reason (I think) I need access to my Amazon outlook.com account, is that I am certain (thorough elimination) that it holds the details of the Amazon Fire TV boxes I have. My Echo devices are with amazon.com.au.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2668951 6-Mar-2021 13:23
Sorry, can't help but is it possible the 2FA is using SMS? 

 

Alternatively, have you ever used Google Authenticator, Authy or anything else before using Microsoft Authenticator?

 

What excuse they give when rejecting the photos? 




alisam

Ultimate Geek


  #2669046 6-Mar-2021 15:08
Hello,

We received your documents, but they did not contain the information we need to confirm your identity. Please use the link below to upload the document again.

Link here

You will be required to upload a scanned copy of a government-issued ID (driver's license, passport, etc.) to verify your identity.

Before sending your documents, make sure to conceal any account numbers and your Social Security number, if present. Only your name and address should be visible.


Thank you,

Account Specialist
Amazon.com
http://www.amazon.com




Behodar
Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2669047 6-Mar-2021 15:12
So they tell you to use a DL or passport, then reject your DL and passport? Good one, Amazon...



alisam

Ultimate Geek


  #2669049 6-Mar-2021 15:13
I do have the google authenticator, but don't use it (so far).

 

But, unless the Authenticator is linked to outlook.com and Amazon, I don't think it will work, because I have tried entering a OTP for just outlook.com on the Microsoft Authenticator.




alisam

Ultimate Geek


  #2669051 6-Mar-2021 15:16
Behodar:

 

So they tell you to use a DL or passport, then reject your DL and passport? Good one, Amazon...

 

 

No, I didn't actually take a photo of my passport as it doesn't have my address.

 

That's why I used Snagit to combine my Drivers License and a screen shot of my IRD Details.




Behodar
Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2669052 6-Mar-2021 15:18
If it's an automated process then it might immediately reject anything where you've combined two documents.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2669054 6-Mar-2021 15:26
You have to send each document in a separate file. Combining them into a single file is screaming "fake".




old3eyes
Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2669055 6-Mar-2021 15:31
I had issues with Amazon 2FA via SMS last year when it stopped working.  Had to upload a copy of my passport to them to clear the 2FA setting.   Logged back in and setup with Google Authenticator and no problems since then thought I factory reset my phone earlier this year and got locked out again and had to resend a passport copy to them  Problem with Google Authenticator is you can export the settings but need the QR code to import them again and you can't screen shot this code only take a pix from another device. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2669063 6-Mar-2021 15:39
Authy allows you to sync to multiple devices. So much easier.




old3eyes
Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2669064 6-Mar-2021 15:40
freitasm: Authy allows you to sync to multiple devices. So much easier.

 

Will look at that.. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

alisam

Ultimate Geek


  #2669069 6-Mar-2021 16:01
freitasm: You have to send each document in a separate file. Combining them into a single file is screaming "fake".

 

Yes, I thought of that, but you get one chance to upload a photo.

 

The first time I just uploaded my NZ Drivers License which was rejected in about 60 seconds.

 

Next I combined my Drivers License (no address) with a screenshot of my IRD Details. Again rejected in about 60 seconds.

 

What I have done is deregister a Fire TV in a guest bedroom and re-registered it.

 

It was recorded in amazon.com.au.

 

So I moved all the devices to amazon.co.uk (clue here).

 

I have downloaded my Apps to the guest bedroom FireTV but there is one I cannot.

 

I am going to make another post on another forum here on GZ to try and get that App.




