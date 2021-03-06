I have a few Amazon Accounts e.g. Aus, UK and USA. These three are using my gmail email address.

However, I have one outlook email address for amazon.com, which requires Two-Step Verification.

I use Microsoft Authenticator and there is no Amazon outlook.com account. I don't know where it went, but it has just gone and I use MS Authenticator on a daily basis for work.

So, I cannot get a code to enter into amazon.com.

I have started the Recovery route...

To regain access to your account, you'll need to verify your identity by providing a scan or photo of a government-issued identity document. To protect your account, we won't be able to make changes to your Two-Step Verification settings until your identity is successfully verified. If you are able to sign in to your account, you'll have access to make changes to your account.

The issue I have is I have a NZ Drivers license with my picture, but no address and a British Password with my picture and no address.

I have tried sending them 2 pictures. One of the my Drivers License and the other of my details at the IRD Website.

I am wondering whether they have some sort of automated process, because they very quickly reject my photos.

I cannot think of any other government-issued identity document I could scan.

Anybody been through this process before.