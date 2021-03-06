Which books (or other story ideas) would you like to see on the big or small screen?

Maybe you would like something rebooted instead, because of advances in special effects or story was cut off.

From my geeky perspective, I would really like to see a Bobiverse or Expeditionary Force book series adapted to TV.

Both would make fantastic shows and has enough materials to keep it interesting for multiple seasons.

Closer to home, I would also like to see a Gliding On type show satirising the civil service. Or even something like Yes Minister.