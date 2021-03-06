Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic Adaptations you would like to see on the screen
sudo

304 posts

Ultimate Geek


#282693 6-Mar-2021 13:45
Which books (or other story ideas) would you like to see on the big or small screen?

 

Maybe you would like something rebooted instead, because of advances in special effects or story was cut off.

 

From my geeky perspective, I would really like to see a Bobiverse or Expeditionary Force book series adapted to TV.

 

Both would make fantastic shows and has enough materials to keep it interesting for multiple seasons.

 

Closer to home, I would also like to see a Gliding On type show satirising the civil service. Or even something like Yes Minister.

Geektastic
16669 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2669248 6-Mar-2021 22:20
Jason Vail wrote a series of medieval murder mysteries set in Shrewsbury, featuring impoverished knight Sir Stephen Attebrook who is given the role of deputy coroner.
The stories are relatively short and good fun. I think they’d make excellent TV.





xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11910 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2669249 6-Mar-2021 22:25
Red Rising books as a TV series that follows the books exactly - none of this "lets switch out these characters, and chop out this scene completely".

 

 




josephhinvest
1468 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2669254 6-Mar-2021 22:58
I'd love to see a good true-to-novel (minus goofy super chimps and the casual sexism) movie adaptation of Rendezvous with Rama.
One of my favourite old school sci-fi books. I think one was in the works 10ish years ago but never happened. I guess knowing what we know now it's unlikely that any more Clarke books will be made to movies.

yikes. editing rather than deleting. I may well be wrong after a bit of memory-refreshing... it looks like no allegations against Clarke were proven. Apologies.



SJB

SJB
2146 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2669364 7-Mar-2021 10:10
Peter F Hamilton - The Night's Dawn trilogy.

 

Great sci-fi and zombies. What more could you want.

 

And anything from Clive Barker that's not been done already. So Imajica or The Great and Secret Show.

 

 

ilovemusic
1404 posts

Uber Geek


  #2669436 7-Mar-2021 13:09
Alfred Bester - The Stars My Destination.

 

We have the technology to make it now !

 

The Byron Preiss/Howard Chaykin graphic novel adaptation would serve as an excellent template.

 

 

jpoc
1031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2670278 8-Mar-2021 20:10
SJB:

 

Peter F Hamilton - The Night's Dawn trilogy.

 

Great sci-fi and zombies. What more could you want.

 

And anything from Clive Barker that's not been done already. So Imajica or The Great and Secret Show.

 

 

 

 

 

 

I would love to see that but I believe that it will not happen for a long time if ever.

 

The cost of making an effective adaptation of this type of story is huge and the unavoidable quantity of sex and violence really limits the audience.

 

Netflix found that out with Altered Carbon. They did not attempt to make an adaptation of the second book for cost reasons but the audience size was such that they dropped the whole concept after their second series.

 

I do not intend this as a criticism of Netflix or the authors. The former gave Altered Carbon their best shot and the authors bless us with some of the best SF ever written but we have to recognize that the economics of the business make it pretty much impossible to make a profit by turning those works into video.

 

 

Loismustdye
817 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2670288 8-Mar-2021 20:42
Anything by Iain M. Banks Culture series of novels, they would be bloody hard to transfer, but would be stunning IMHO



K8Toledo
635 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2670290 8-Mar-2021 20:44
I'd love to see Mass Effect brought to the screen (albeit with a more imaginative ending).   Perhaps a limited series produced by HBO....?

 

 

 

Edit: Also Fallout New Vegas.





Dratsab
3800 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2670331 9-Mar-2021 06:23
The Amtrak Wars by Patrick Tilley. The option has been brought twice previously and Tilley has written a script for the first book but nothing has ever come of it.

