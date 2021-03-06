Wellington specific, but: what's with the completely idiotic decision by NZTA not to build a slip road at what will be the new Transmission Gully/SH1 interchange because apparently they couldn't find a contractor to build it!!! What sort of excuse is that? Do we never build infrastructure properly in this country? Instead they are saying "they are looking at other options to ensure safety at the merge point, including variable message signs and CCTV cameras".

This is the Wellington "Smart Motorway" debacle all over again and some years before that, the SH2 River Road bypass being build as as two lane road that then had to have passing lanes tacked onto it immediately afterwards.

This is going to be a shambles.