turtleattacks: Hi guys, Our Wyze smart door lock is in need of some new AA batteries and I was wondering apart from rechargeable batteries - what are your battery of choice here?



Given it's going to be on a smart lock, so always on and it would provide entry to our doors, ideally I would like something that's of high quality and last the longest.

Even though our door lock had a big warning "Alkaline batteries only", and following the instructions for a while, I has subsequently given up on that and put Enaloop pro's in. Very satisfied. Am trying to go all rechargeable with my AA battery stuff.