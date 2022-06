There's a fair bit out there on youtube about putting together a solar system. Your biggest decision will be whether you'll look to be car based or want a freestanding system. If you go tethered to your car then you have much more of a set and forget system, if you want it to be removeable then it's a bit different.

Something like this is a nice way to build a system without too much knowledge but obviously you pay for the priviledge.

You want deep cycle AGM batteries at the low end or Lithium at the high end. Car batteries aren't suitable. It really depends on your budget and what loads you want to run.

Best bet it to choose your fridge first then build your system around that.