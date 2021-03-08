Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Nate001

524 posts

Ultimate Geek


#282732 8-Mar-2021 14:09
Just when I thought 1-Day could not get worse...

 

Today they've got 240v sockets with USB for sale. Yes I know home owners are allowed to replace like for like. It scares me to think people with zero experience will think "ahh yes I need this" and go on to try replace their wall sockets. 

 

https://1-day.co.nz/products/gulp-twin-switched-usb-powerpoint-3.6a-4969-316694556?sevid=926 

 

Click to see full size

 

There are zero warnings on the page about risks, nothing about getting an electrician in etc. Should I be surprised by 1-Day? No. 

wellygary
6628 posts

Uber Geek


  #2670137 8-Mar-2021 14:59
Well given you can get the exact same item at Mitre 10, seeing it on 1-day is not really too much of a stretch,

 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/gulp-twin-usb-power-point-with-safety-sliding-covers-white/p/376410

 

Mind you I didn't even know you could get USB outlets with shutters...  are they a thing ?????

 

 

snnet
1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2670190 8-Mar-2021 16:14
1 day is about the max I'd expect it to be guaranteed for :P 

panther2
183 posts

Master Geek


  #2670206 8-Mar-2021 17:25
How is this different to the like if mitre10 selling them?



snnet
1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2670208 8-Mar-2021 17:31
panther2: How is this different to the like if mitre10 selling them?

 

Probably not a whole lot other than I reckon Mitre10 would be more forthcoming with a recall notice

hsvhel
806 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2670269 8-Mar-2021 19:29
you can buy these from a bunch of suppliers.

 

Senecio
1491 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2670270 8-Mar-2021 19:35
wellygary:

 

Mind you I didn't even know you could get USB outlets with shutters...  are they a thing ?????

 

 

 

 

My caravan has a number of them installed. I wouldn't use them in a house, however. I'd much prefer a quality USB wall charger plugged into the 3-pin plug.

Nate001

524 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2670271 8-Mar-2021 19:38
I know these are available at retailers if you want. Just seems irresponsible for a place such as 1-day to be selling things that involve wiring built in mains.

 

I was more thinking along the lines of say a child/teenager scrolling 1-day with no intention/thought of ever buying such thing, and deciding it was a great idea for their room. Yes I know they could walk into mitre10 and get it, but if they did they had intentions of doing it anyway. 



hsvhel
806 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2670280 8-Mar-2021 20:14
Nate001:

 

I know these are available at retailers if you want. Just seems irresponsible for a place such as 1-day to be selling things that involve wiring built in mains.

 

I was more thinking along the lines of say a child/teenager scrolling 1-day with no intention/thought of ever buying such thing, and deciding it was a great idea for their room. Yes I know they could walk into mitre10 and get it, but if they did they had intentions of doing it anyway. 

 

 

Fair point with respect to the "online" shopping. I've not looked onto the T's & C's, is there a warning or such?

 

1101
3031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2670384 9-Mar-2021 09:42
Nate001:

 

It scares me to think people with zero experience will think "ahh yes I need this" and go on to try replace their wall sockets. 

 

 

you should see some of the questions asked on geekzone , by people with zero clue attempting to wire in mains fittings(switches, powerpoints etc)

 

Its a horror show .
on of the worst being someone who didnt even know what the Earth symbol was .

 

Just why its allowed I cant understand.

Bung
4524 posts

Uber Geek


  #2670393 9-Mar-2021 10:00
I've heard one of the people involved in the electrical standards say that it's allowed because there isn't the evidence to support changing the law. Idiots don't read instruction, codes of practice or laws.

allio
766 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2670403 9-Mar-2021 10:12
Every one of these built-in USB sockets that I've used has been unbelievably slow.

 

Don't know why you'd want USB-A hard wired into your house, either, I'm trying to convert everything I can to USB-C PD. There are USB-C outlets available but good luck finding out the specs - the USB section is always a total afterthought with cheap/basic circuitry. I'm sticking to dedicated USB hardware which I know will be able to charge everything I plug into it, fast.

tieke
555 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2670419 9-Mar-2021 11:16
allio:

 

Every one of these built-in USB sockets that I've used has been unbelievably slow.

 

 

I too looked at the built-in USB sockets and decided against them for both speed, maintenance and upgradeability reasons, but it is good to see that the one linked is 3.6A max charging current: all the ones I had previously seen were either 2.1A or even just 1A - thus the slow charging times.

Varkk
590 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2671133 10-Mar-2021 16:01
allio:

 

Every one of these built-in USB sockets that I've used has been unbelievably slow.

 

Don't know why you'd want USB-A hard wired into your house, either, I'm trying to convert everything I can to USB-C PD. There are USB-C outlets available but good luck finding out the specs - the USB section is always a total afterthought with cheap/basic circuitry. I'm sticking to dedicated USB hardware which I know will be able to charge everything I plug into it, fast.

 

 

A lot of the early ones I have seen have been only 1 amp shared between the 2 USB. That is barely enough for most phones, certainly not enough for a tablet.

tehgerbil
932 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2671137 10-Mar-2021 16:12
Yeah, I've talked to a few electrical friends and they wouldn't touch them with a 15" bargepole.
The thought of a 230v to 5V convertor in your wall (potentially surrounded by insulation) with very limited heat dissipation is not a risk I'd want to take personally.  

elpenguino
2414 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2671536 11-Mar-2021 10:20
PDL make a module which integrates with their hot points. I've got a couple in the kitchen/dining where it's handy to sit devices on the bench. It's 1.2 Amp per USB but then I charge overnight so speed is not an issue for me.

 

https://www.pdl.co.nz/products/detail?CatNo=PDL642MUSB&gclid=Cj0KCQiA1pyCBhCtARIsAHaY_5eLm-cfjydvlyeZEYlgczwIL_4oFEBBzflJcdHMMUwZbeKphigUGLkaAilYEALw_wcB&tab-document-1=0

 

Has the benefit of being from a reputable manufacturer which might help you sleep at night. 

 

From memory, each module is in the order of $35. The module is somewhat bulky but I was still able to fit two in the flush box for a double hotpoint.




