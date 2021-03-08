Just when I thought 1-Day could not get worse...
Today they've got 240v sockets with USB for sale. Yes I know home owners are allowed to replace like for like. It scares me to think people with zero experience will think "ahh yes I need this" and go on to try replace their wall sockets.
https://1-day.co.nz/products/gulp-twin-switched-usb-powerpoint-3.6a-4969-316694556?sevid=926
There are zero warnings on the page about risks, nothing about getting an electrician in etc. Should I be surprised by 1-Day? No.