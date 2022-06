Didn't watch it, but like others have read some of the highlights.

Comes across like they expected to keep all the perks of being a royals, but none of the responsibility or duties. If they choose to stand down from their duties, it's only reasonable that they lose the perks.

They had hoped to continue to receive money from Harry's father, Prince Charles...

Sounds pretty self-entitled.

As far as the racism thing goes, was it just one person questioning whether Archie would be "too brown" to represent they royal family? Obviously a very inappropriate comment, but did it really represent the whole family?

Also, how much of it is true? This is one side of the story from someone who has been financially cut-off, and for whom it's most advantageous to cast themselves as the victim.