I have a lovely 100 plus year old villa in the deep south which does have bora issues underneith. (Booked for spraying later this year)



Previously I have set off bora bombs if we are away during the summer when adult beatles hatch but I wonder if that just kills the adults flying around then and not those that energe 2 months later.



As I now have kids I wonder about safety of recurrent setting off fumigation bombs several times per year and was wondering about those uv light insect kappers.



I'm thinking I could install a semi industrial one that advertises 100m2 coverage for $150 and run it continously for 4 months or when ever adult hatch season is.



Unfortunately I haven't come specific references to bora and uv lights just generic references which list beatles as attracted.



On the other hand have come across references suggesting putting those zappers outside is the insect equivalent of drift netting, catching all and killing them. But I'm proposing to place unit under the house so that doesn't bother me.



Are adult bora beatles too small to get killed ? Do the insects gave to be certain size to touch the zapping surfaces ?



Thoughts?

Opinions?

Experiences?