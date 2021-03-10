Can't be good if the worlds 3'rd largest hosting provider burns down.
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/technology/ovh-data-center-burns-down-knocking-major-sites-offline/
Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man
what a nightmare that would be for everyone it effected
There were a few websites I couldn't access today, I wonder if that is why?
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
Hmmmm planned you say, insurance job 🤣
what are the 5 words?
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
Batman:
As per the topic title...
Don't most modern data centers have those fire suppression systems that basically starves the room of oxygen? Was always paranoid about it going off when I had to do work in Orbit..
Surprised it got bad enough it required fire fighters to control it
Friend sent me these:
Man there has been some heat in that. Would have thought it would have had a halon system or some other fire suppression system I guess in this case you might as well as pis*sed on it.
pretty impressive fire..
JaseNZ:
Man there has been some heat in that. Would have thought it would have had a halon system or some other fire suppression system I guess in this case you might as well as pis*sed on it.
Halon has been banned in most parts of the world for probably 25 years now for new builds. There simply aren't alternatives that are as good as a halon gas flood system.
If the fire was a large scale electrical fire (as some have talked about) we don't even know if they would have been effective anyway.
Wow! That's looks like the whole data centre would be a complete write-off
I wonder if the "Planned maintenance in progress" included a brief shutdown of the fire detection and suppression system?
That would be as fine an example of the operation of Sod's Law as you would ever want to experience
Certainly no data centre should ever get as completely involved in fire as that unless it has no operative fire detection and suppression system
dfnt:
Don't most modern data centers have those fire suppression systems that basically starves the room of oxygen? Was always paranoid about it going off when I had to do work in Orbit..
Indeed. I used to work for a company where I had occasion to enter the computer room to load up tapes. The first thing they told me was that if I was ever in the computer room when an alarm sounded then I should drop everything and run for the door. Fortunately it never happened, but it was always in the back of my mind every time I stepped foot into that room.
omg the clouds are on fire!!!!1!
So... Does this indicate that the claims of "the cloud has redundancy" only extend so far and any redundancy might still be on the same physical site??...
Betcha that multi-site cloud replication has just become a much more desirable service tier in Europe...( and globally)
dt:
what a nightmare that would be for everyone it effected
