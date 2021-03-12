Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone recognise this little insect?
LostBoyNZ

500 posts

Ultimate Geek


#282801 12-Mar-2021 22:11
Apologies the photo isn't very good, but never the less I wonder if anyone might recognise this little insect?

 

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2633 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2672526 12-Mar-2021 22:13
I call that a slater.

 

http://soilbugs.massey.ac.nz/isopoda.php

 

 




LostBoyNZ

500 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2672529 12-Mar-2021 22:19
That was quick, thanks!!

Eva888
1072 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2673521 12-Mar-2021 23:14
If they are inside the house it usually means dampness or water in the area possibly from a small leak. They leave little black droppings around the area they get in. Sometimes you find them under indoor plants that you’ve had outside and brought in.



k1w1k1d
997 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2673592 13-Mar-2021 06:38
We have always called them woodlice.

jpoc
1031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2673593 13-Mar-2021 06:40
Not an insect.

LostBoyNZ

500 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2673619 13-Mar-2021 08:51
Oops, quite right, crustaceans.

 

We've only seen 2 in the house (our new build) so hopefully they're from the stuff we moved in from our old place, or as you say from plants brought indoors. I'll keep an eye out for more though.

Bung
4533 posts

Uber Geek


  #2673633 13-Mar-2021 09:25
Google Lens is a handy tool for identifying things. It had no problem with your image. Some android phones have it integrated in their cameras.



LostBoyNZ

500 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2673717 13-Mar-2021 12:39
Thanks, I've installed Google Lens now, sounds like it'll be a handy tool :)

vexxxboy
3827 posts

Uber Geek


  #2673762 13-Mar-2021 14:10
If you want to see lots of them put a wet bit of cardboard down on some concrete and leave for a week and then remove it , they will be everywwhere.




