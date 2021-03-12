Apologies the photo isn't very good, but never the less I wonder if anyone might recognise this little insect?
I call that a slater.
http://soilbugs.massey.ac.nz/isopoda.php
Oops, quite right, crustaceans.
We've only seen 2 in the house (our new build) so hopefully they're from the stuff we moved in from our old place, or as you say from plants brought indoors. I'll keep an eye out for more though.
If you want to see lots of them put a wet bit of cardboard down on some concrete and leave for a week and then remove it , they will be everywwhere.
Common sense is not as common as you think.