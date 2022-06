It was a long time ago but I used to have a subscription with the guys at privatebox.

It turned out that the service that they were offering on their website did not actually exist and I did not receive items that were sent to me.

I complained and they told me that they had never offered the particular service that I expected.

I sent them the URL of the page which offered the service that I thought that I was buying.

Their response was to accuse me of hacking their website.

I told them that I would see them in court with evidence that I was not hacking them and they caved in and gave me my money back.

That is how much you should trust them.