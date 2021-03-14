Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic
Sentry lite power supply buzzing and 60 - 70 degrees celsius - Sentry Lite owners check yours
timmmay

18478 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#283826 14-Mar-2021 14:13
I have a Sentry Lite DC UPS powering my Chorus fiber box and Fritzbox router. I noticed today that the power supply for the Sentry Lite (NetBit 18v 1.2A) was 70 degrees in the back of a cupboard and buzzing quite loudly. I moved it to the front of the cabinet and moved it so it had more airflow and the temperature dropped to 47 Celsius, which is still not very comfortable to touch.

 

Key question: Is this something I should unplug immediately or can it wait a couple of days? I suspect it's been like this for months. Given it's dropped from 70c to 50c I think I'll leave it given I will replace it in a couple of days.

 

Notes:

 

  • If I had my standard Chorus power supply I'd plug that back in, but I don't know where I put it :( I've ordered a replacement
  • Constant Vigil replied to my email on Sunday afternoon are sending me a replacement power supply, which should be here in a day or two. Good service :)

jpoc
1031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2674315 14-Mar-2021 16:37
If I had a spare old-style smoke detector, I would be comfortable for a couple of days if the smoke detector was in the same cabinet.

 

Those older detectors will complain about plastic getting hot enough to emit volatiles.

 

 

timmmay

18478 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2674322 14-Mar-2021 17:33
I have a somewhat modern smoke detector I've put in there, in addition to the one in the room. Hopefully it doesn't give a false alarm in the middle of the night... might even just turn it all off overnight.

Jase2985
11535 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2674454 14-Mar-2021 18:27
Mine if fine, barely warm to the touch



PolicyGuy
1255 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2674460 14-Mar-2021 18:31
Jase2985:

 

Mine if fine, barely warm to the touch

 

 

Mine's fine too, but thanks for the heads-up to check it

timmmay

18478 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2674461 14-Mar-2021 18:32
Good to know most peoples are fine. Mine is probably one of the older units. Unfortunately now I will put a reminder in my calendar to check all of the wall warts in the house every few months.

coffeebaron
5923 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2674555 14-Mar-2021 19:14
Are you running both the ONT and Router of the one Sentry UPS? I at 1.2A, I think it may be a bit under powered?




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

timmmay

18478 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2674568 14-Mar-2021 20:01
coffeebaron: Are you running both the ONT and Router of the one Sentry UPS? I at 1.2A, I think it may be a bit under powered?

 

Power supply draws up to 1.2A but outputs 2.5A 18V. That sounds adequate I guess, but Constant Vigil did say the new model would support 65W which is might higher current. Maybe high draw for 5 years basically wore it out.

 

Constant Vigil gave me a bit of info about the V2 coming out soon. Seems the new one will have a bunch more features, though I've only seen info about the integrated unit rather than the standalone one I use.



Jase2985
11535 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2674571 14-Mar-2021 20:06
coffeebaron: Are you running both the ONT and Router of the one Sentry UPS? I at 1.2A, I think it may be a bit under powered?

 

*3: Total output current from both ports combined is 4A maximum.

 

more than enough for a ONT and Router considering the model 300 ont comes with a 12V 1.5A power adapter.

mdav056
539 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2674607 14-Mar-2021 21:54
Jase2985:

 

coffeebaron: Are you running both the ONT and Router of the one Sentry UPS? I at 1.2A, I think it may be a bit under powered?

 

*3: Total output current from both ports combined is 4A maximum.

 

more than enough for a ONT and Router considering the model 300 ont comes with a 12V 1.5A power adapter.

 

 

I've had a Constant Vigil for about 3 years (so maybe older), it doesn't get hot, but the reason is that it refuses to run both the ONT and the standard Spark router at the same time.  Maybe coffeebaron is right?




gml

Jase2985
11535 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2674612 14-Mar-2021 22:05
mine is running my ONT and router. Both have the same size connector and both run the same 12V 1.5A power supply. so at max drawer its still under the devices max limit. and i suspect the constant draw will be less than half of that.

Bung
4535 posts

Uber Geek


  #2674664 15-Mar-2021 00:16
mdav056:

I've had a Constant Vigil for about 3 years (so maybe older), it doesn't get hot, but the reason is that it refuses to run both the ONT and the standard Spark router at the same time.  Maybe coffeebaron is right?



It cuts the output when the battery voltage drops below 11 volts. If it won't run ONT and modem as designed maybe there's something wrong with the battery.

timmmay

18478 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2674668 15-Mar-2021 05:13
Constant vigil have been really good with support. I would email them about that issue @mdav056

PolicyGuy
1255 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2674688 15-Mar-2021 08:10
Jase2985:

 

mine is running my ONT and router. Both have the same size connector and both run the same 12V 1.5A power supply. so at max drawer its still under the devices max limit. and i suspect the constant draw will be less than half of that.

 

 

My setup too

 

We had an extended unscheduled power outage - over six hours 😞 - a couple of weeks ago, and the Sentry Lite integrated model kept my ONT & router up for longer than my UPS kept the PoE switch & Desktop systems going, at least a couple of hours IIRC

