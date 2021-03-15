Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicRecommendation for book series for kids
networkn

27278 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#283845 15-Mar-2021 20:09


I am after book recommendation for kids 8-11.  They aren't super advanced readers, they can read the words, but maybe lack some deeper comprehension as we have kept them fairly sheltered. 

 

I used to read Nancy Drew, Hardy Boys, but my son found some of those a little scary. Basically I'd like to find some great adventure books for them, some light suspense, mystery, no blood, gore or anything beyond very light violence. I don't want to head too far into weird fantasy right now.

 

Ideally something I can check out of the Library with Libby.

 

Thanks for recommendations.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
 1 | 2
Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
850 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2675132 15-Mar-2021 20:14


My kids loved this:
The Last of the Really Great Whangdoodles




Stu1
1033 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2675134 15-Mar-2021 20:23


Tree house stories are great, or Minecraft zombie, Harry Potter or diary of wimpy kid

Handle9
7603 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2675136 15-Mar-2021 20:27


My kids are more than obsessed by The Wings of Fire series. It's dragons and assorted nonsense but in a melodrama kind of way.



timmmay
18480 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2675140 15-Mar-2021 20:34


The Wombles? I used to read them when I was little.

SATTV
1331 posts

Uber Geek


  #2675146 15-Mar-2021 20:58


You could try famous five & secret seven.

 

There was another series I used to read as a kid, it was a kid whos father was a police officer, the kid was in to science and used to solve crimes.

 

Young ????? ( When I remember I will let you know. )

 

 

 

John




snnet
1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2675158 15-Mar-2021 21:35


I enjoyed reading the Animorphs series when I was young - with all the special chronicles as well

Geektastic
16701 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2675165 15-Mar-2021 21:46


Famous Five and Secret Seven by Enid Blyton.







Delphinus
593 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2675178 15-Mar-2021 22:12


https://www.brandonsanderson.com/alcatraz-vs-the-evil-librarians-series/

 

"The book is intended to be a light-hearted action adventure book with fantasy elements. The publisher places it for ages eight through thirteen, but I’d personally target it at ages ten and up. "

 

So maybe in a couple of years?

kiwiace
50 posts

Geek


  #2675194 15-Mar-2021 22:28


Harry Potter, Keeper of the Lost Cities, Jacqueline Wilson, Nanny Piggins, Geronimo Stilton and Judy Moody all rate highly in our house :->

tukapa1
578 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2675659 16-Mar-2021 18:18


The Dragon Defenders - NZ author James Russell.

 

 

 

Dragon Brothers – Dragon Brothers Books

 

 

 

My son has been reading them as they release for a year or two now.  He's about to turn 8 next month but is an advanced reader so should hit your age range well enough.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6280 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2675686 16-Mar-2021 19:00


Geektastic: Famous Five and Secret Seven by Enid Blyton.

 

+ ‘The Bobbsey Twins’ and ‘The Hardy Boys’ series. 😀 And ‘Biggles’.




huckster
539 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2675690 16-Mar-2021 19:19


Captain Underpants.

 

Tra-la-laaaaaa

duckDecoy
559 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2675698 16-Mar-2021 19:45


Many good recommendations above.

 

Big Nate series was enjoyed by my 9 year old.

 

 

vexxxboy
3827 posts

Uber Geek


  #2675749 16-Mar-2021 20:02


the Adventure series by Willard Price, the first one Amazon Adventure was written in 1949. Loved these books when i was a child. Also the kids detective series Alfred Hitchcock and the three investigators is a great  series for kids, again i could read them fast enough as a kid .




marpada
384 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2675754 16-Mar-2021 20:28


Diary of a Wimply Kid, Dog Man, Captain Underpants, Big Nate

 1 | 2
