ghettomaster

Hi,



We live in Pinehaven, and often hear the civil defence alarm going off down at the Silverstream fire station.



Yesterday, I was in the phone to my wife who was down in Silverstream while I was at home, and I heard the siren through the phone a good second or two before I heard it outside. It was certainly long enough for me to hear it on the phone and wonder why I couldn’t hear it outside.



How does that work? Is it because the higher frequencies used by the phones travels faster than the frequenc... argh! As I type that I’m suddenly thinking about light vs sound and remembering of course that’s it.



Pretty impressive on the phone networks part though as we would have been on different cell towers.