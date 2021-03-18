Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicHere I thought I knew some physics
ghettomaster

382 posts

Ultimate Geek


#283892 18-Mar-2021 10:35
Send private message

Hi,

We live in Pinehaven, and often hear the civil defence alarm going off down at the Silverstream fire station.

Yesterday, I was in the phone to my wife who was down in Silverstream while I was at home, and I heard the siren through the phone a good second or two before I heard it outside. It was certainly long enough for me to hear it on the phone and wonder why I couldn’t hear it outside.

How does that work? Is it because the higher frequencies used by the phones travels faster than the frequenc... argh! As I type that I’m suddenly thinking about light vs sound and remembering of course that’s it.

Pretty impressive on the phone networks part though as we would have been on different cell towers.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
RunningMan
7034 posts

Uber Geek


  #2676401 18-Mar-2021 10:40
Send private message

Radio waves for the cell network travel a lot faster than sound, which is about 330 m/s. So very roughly takes about 3 seconds for sound to travel 1km. There will be some delay in cell network, but if you are more than say 1/2km away, you will hear it through the phone first.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27776 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2676407 18-Mar-2021 10:48
Send private message

Do phone networks get lagging




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

SaltyNZ
6184 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2676416 18-Mar-2021 11:02
Send private message

Batman: Do phone networks get lagging

 

 

 

There is a short lag built-in because the voice coders chop the speech up into 20ms chunks, so that's the minimum possible latency. Other than that I wouldn't expect more than on the order of another 10-20ms of latency added as it passes through the network.

 

But that's probably still supersonic over more than a couple of km. :-)




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.



Oblivian
6608 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2676423 18-Mar-2021 11:13
Send private message

That's just the fire siren BTW. Silverstream is Volly.

 

That said, sure, CD can ask they sound them as part of any sort of wider emergency. But primarily the stations use.

 

 

 

Wait till someone complains and they will follow down here. No sounding after 9PM to 6AM anymore. Just pager, and if noone responds in 3mins it will sound.

1101
3039 posts

Uber Geek


  #2676424 18-Mar-2021 11:14
Send private message

Nothing to do with frequency

 

sound : travels at the speed of sound

 

From your basic physics you will know Maxwells equations :)
radio waves : travel at the speed of light . Thats just a tad faster .
Add some slight lag as is gets processed through the cellphone systems . Add some slight lag as its not in a vacuum .

Because the earth is Flat the difference isnt what you would you were taught at school .
My tinfoil hat does cause some distortion in spacetime as i do my best to avoid all microwaves , so i factor that in.

 

 

frankv
5057 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2676425 18-Mar-2021 11:16
Send private message

Whether over the cellular net or landline, signals in the phone system are electrical (or optical) and travel at some large fraction of the speed of light. For air, 0.998C, so 3 microseconds/km. I don't know the exact figures for copper, but way back in the CSMA/CD days Ethernet expected propagation at 0.7C. In fibre it's about the same at 0.69C, so maybe 4 microseconds/km for landlines. Sound in air is about 3 seconds/km, i.e. about a million times slower. There will be some delay in switching and so on in the network, and the signal may go by a very indirect path, but the delay will only be noticeable to people if it goes to a geostationary satellite and back (72,000 km round-trip).

 

Interestingly? when we use MS Teams, there is a half second or so delay between my coworker at the next desk saying something and me hearing it via Teams. It's very off-putting. I wish I could stop his voice coming to me in the call.

 

 

Oblivian
6608 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2676430 18-Mar-2021 11:22
Send private message

Talking to Auckland via sat/microwave back in the day. Eh gads that was horrid.

And yes. Teams processing when housed enmasse is ick. I got a new headset to block that, but its weird not hearing your own voice other than through your jaw too



rogercruse
600 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#2676432 18-Mar-2021 11:29
Send private message

ghettomaster: ... my wife who was down in Silverstream while I was at home...

 

And you believe her? 

ghettomaster

382 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2676479 18-Mar-2021 13:18
Send private message

rogercruse:

ghettomaster: ... my wife who was down in Silverstream while I was at home...


And you believe her? 



Now that you mention it, I thought the McDonald’s drive through speaker in the background was the giveaway but I guess there’s more than one of those around these days...

So confession time. Physics fascinated me which makes me really regret dropping it about five minutes in, or around about concave mirrors.

I would have thought radio waves would be slower than light though. There’s something I’ve learnt.

ghettomaster

382 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2676483 18-Mar-2021 13:23
Send private message

Also what does silverstream is volly mean?

Ge0rge
1435 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2676484 18-Mar-2021 13:23
Send private message

ghettomaster: Ok more questions.

What does Silverstream is Volly mean?


The station is manned by volunteers - it doesn't have a crew on station at all times.

Hence the siren to notify them that there is a call and to rush to the station.

RunningMan
7034 posts

Uber Geek


  #2676490 18-Mar-2021 13:32
Send private message

ghettomaster: I would have thought radio waves would be slower than light though. There’s something I’ve learnt.

 

They are slower than light, but still many orders of magnitude faster than sound.

wellygary
6644 posts

Uber Geek


  #2676495 18-Mar-2021 14:05
Send private message

ghettomaster: Hi,

We live in Pinehaven, and often hear the civil defence alarm going off down at the Silverstream fire station.

Yesterday, I was in the phone to my wife who was down in Silverstream while I was at home, and I heard the siren through the phone a good second or two before I heard it outside. It was certainly long enough for me to hear it on the phone and wonder why I couldn’t hear it outside.

How does that work? Is it because the higher frequencies used by the phones travels faster than the frequenc... argh! As I type that I’m suddenly thinking about light vs sound and remembering of course that’s it.

 

As others have said its due to the speed of Electromagnetic waves (phone frequencies and fibre and wire transmission) vs sound waves (air compression)  

 

This is basically a slightly different example of the  classic "seeing lightning and then waiting to hear thunder" 

frankv
5057 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2676496 18-Mar-2021 14:07
Send private message

ghettomaster: I would have thought radio waves would be slower than light though. There’s something I’ve learnt.

 

All electromagnetic waves (radio, light, X-rays) travel the same speed in a vacuum. In other media (air, water, glass) waves travel at different speeds depending on their frequency. Red light (lower frequency) travels faster than blue through glass. So I guess radio waves (even lower frequencies)  travel *slightly* *faster* than light through air or other media.

 

 

Batman
Mad Scientist
27776 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2676515 18-Mar-2021 15:04
Send private message

RunningMan:

ghettomaster: I would have thought radio waves would be slower than light though. There’s something I’ve learnt.


They are slower than light, but still many orders of magnitude faster than sound.



Umm... I thought it's the same speed as light




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 