Now I don't consider myself a complete Redneck, but how can you steal 1 million dollars and get a sentence of 3 years?

That is a "wage" of $333,000 a year.

And lets face it, she gets out in 1.5 years anyway.

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/crime/300255894/woman-jailed-for-stealing-1m-from-health-board-named