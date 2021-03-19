I tried them as they first broke into the market. Probably most comfortable shoes I've tried, or close at least. They look great too (Original Wool Runners). The issue is they don't do half sizes.

Recently they came out with some different models, The Runner Mizzle and Runner-up Mizzle, which despite still being whole size only, seem a better fit for me. A small benefit is they are also water-resistant.

I am interested in anyone who wears those, ideally a reasonable amount as to how well they last, if you feel they are as comfortable in the long term as the Wool Runner, and if they are reasonably supportive (a problem I had with the Wool runners).

Also keen to see if anyone has opinions on any of the other similar shoes around, the AB's aren't exactly cheap.

Cheers