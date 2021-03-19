Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
networkn

27328 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#283915 19-Mar-2021 14:42
I tried them as they first broke into the market. Probably most comfortable shoes I've tried, or close at least. They look great too (Original Wool Runners). The issue is they don't do half sizes. 

 

Recently they came out with some different models, The Runner Mizzle and Runner-up Mizzle, which despite still being whole size only, seem a better fit for me. A small benefit is they are also water-resistant.

 

I am interested in anyone who wears those, ideally a reasonable amount as to how well they last, if you feel they are as comfortable in the long term as the Wool Runner, and if they are reasonably supportive (a problem I had with the Wool runners). 

 

Also keen to see if anyone has opinions on any of the other similar shoes around, the AB's aren't exactly cheap.

 

 

 

Cheers

antonknee
1085 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2677242 19-Mar-2021 15:00
I have had the wool runners and the tree runners but not the mizzles.

 

Very comfy, probably some of my favourite shoes. Did not last very long though - the tread wore down incredibly quickly and then the top (upper) started separating from the bottom (sole). Also not very grippy in the first place but became like ice skates once the tread wore down.

 

To Allbirds' credit they did replace both of these but then the same thing happened again so i got a refund.

networkn

27328 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2677247 19-Mar-2021 15:13
antonknee:

 

I have had the wool runners and the tree runners but not the mizzles.

 

Very comfy, probably some of my favourite shoes. Did not last very long though - the tread wore down incredibly quickly and then the top (upper) started separating from the bottom (sole). Also not very grippy in the first place but became like ice skates once the tread wore down.

 

To Allbirds' credit they did replace both of these but then the same thing happened again so i got a refund.

 

 

Thanks, yes, I do recall someone else I know saying they were good for a bit and deteriorated quickly.

stocksp
628 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2677287 19-Mar-2021 15:56
Ive had a pair of wool runners since they first came out (some years ago now).   They are finally giving up the ghost but lasted a lot longer than I expected.  I also have tree runners which I love for summer or hot climates (when we used to be able to travel)



ojo

ojo
158 posts

Master Geek


  #2677288 19-Mar-2021 15:56
antonknee:

 

I have had the wool runners and the tree runners but not the mizzles.

 

Very comfy, probably some of my favourite shoes. Did not last very long though - the tread wore down incredibly quickly and then the top (upper) started separating from the bottom (sole). Also not very grippy in the first place but became like ice skates once the tread wore down.

 

To Allbirds' credit they did replace both of these but then the same thing happened again so i got a refund.

 

 

I really don't like the trend towards foam soles, they always disintegrate so quickly. Companies are just cheaping out.

GSManiac
415 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2677295 19-Mar-2021 16:05
I had the wool runners and the tread wore down really quickly, I was sliding all around the show.

I recently got a pair of wool mizzles as a gift so I’m making sure to only wear them as going out shoes rather than every day shoes as I want them to actually last. I find my feet get sore quickly from wearing these compared to the original wool runners.

The Marino socks literally only lasted me wearing them 5 times before becoming thread bare. Definitely over priced for the quality

The fact they don’t stand behind their products with a warranty should be a warning sign

I noticed today they launched a $300 hoodie. Day light robbery.

networkn

27328 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2677296 19-Mar-2021 16:08
@gsmaniac I think they have an OK warranty, earlier in the thread someone mentioned getting a replacement pair that wore faster than reasonable?

 

 

GSManiac
415 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2677300 19-Mar-2021 16:13
networkn:

@gsmaniac I think they have an OK warranty, earlier in the thread someone mentioned getting a replacement pair that wore faster than reasonable?


 



When I asked them if they had a warranty they said no and that just offered a 30 day returns window even if you had used the shoes.

I guess they could have some of discretionary warranty on a case by case basis.



networkn

27328 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2677301 19-Mar-2021 16:19
GSManiac:
networkn:

 

@gsmaniac I think they have an OK warranty, earlier in the thread someone mentioned getting a replacement pair that wore faster than reasonable?

 

 

 

 

 



When I asked them if they had a warranty they said no and that just offered a 30 day returns window even if you had used the shoes.

I guess they could have some of discretionary warranty on a case by case basis.

 

 

 

How long did they last may I ask? You'd be protected by the CGA in my opinion. $199 for a pair of shoes, you expect them to last a good couple of years with regular use, so long as you didn't hike in them etc. Obviously appropriate use etc.

 

If it wasn't too long ago, I'd re-raise it.

 

 

ojo

ojo
158 posts

Master Geek


  #2677302 19-Mar-2021 16:19
GSManiac:
networkn:

 

@gsmaniac I think they have an OK warranty, earlier in the thread someone mentioned getting a replacement pair that wore faster than reasonable?

 

 

 

 

 



When I asked them if they had a warranty they said no and that just offered a 30 day returns window even if you had used the shoes.

I guess they could have some of discretionary warranty on a case by case basis.

 

The CGA would force them to remedy it anyway

tehgerbil
932 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2677308 19-Mar-2021 16:27
Their merino socks are appallingly poorly made - I got a pair for Christmas that are already thread bare on the heel. I have worn them roughly a dozen times (once a week-ish) WITH their own Mizzle shoes nonetheless.

I got mizzles a year ago, and while the wear points around the ankle etc  have gone threadbare and the entire woolen inserts fluffiness went within the first month or two.

 

However they are incredibly comfortable and toasty warm and have retained their moisture wicking capabilities, I have a poor gait and bad quality shoes hurts my feet. I can wear mizzles all day every day (and I do) without any sore feet or legs, even with a standing desk at work.

I am looking at their tree runners now, to be honest mainly for their colour range - other shoe brands have a very poor range of good quality colourful shoes.

Would I buy again when my mizzles wear out? Yes. Despite their complaints they are damn good shoes for what they are.

networkn

27328 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2677311 19-Mar-2021 16:30
ojo:

 

 

 

The CGA would force them to remedy it anyway

 

 

I don't think that's entirely accurate without more information. They would have to have been used in a reasonable way for a shoe of it's type (CGA won't protect you if you do the Otago Rail Trail in High heels.), also it would depend on how often and for how long he/she wore them.

 

On the face of it though, yes, it would seem likely.

 

 

GSManiac
415 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2677316 19-Mar-2021 16:45
How long did they last may I ask? You'd be protected by the CGA in my opinion. $199 for a pair of shoes, you expect them to last a good couple of years with regular use, so long as you didn't hike in them etc. Obviously appropriate use etc.

 

If it wasn't too long ago, I'd re-raise it.

 

 

 

 

i bought them in august 2019 and the soles were completely worn away within 10 months. Just wore them as a every day shoe. No running, hiking etc. 

networkn

27328 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2677317 19-Mar-2021 16:47
GSManiac:

 

 

 

How long did they last may I ask? You'd be protected by the CGA in my opinion. $199 for a pair of shoes, you expect them to last a good couple of years with regular use, so long as you didn't hike in them etc. Obviously appropriate use etc.

 

If it wasn't too long ago, I'd re-raise it.

 

 

 

 

i bought them in august 2019 and the soles were completely worn away within 10 months. Just wore them as a every day shoe. No running, hiking etc. 

 

 

I'd definitely of considered this unacceptable and you would have been protected for by the CGA

dafman
3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2677338 19-Mar-2021 18:49
No wonder they’re so popular in Silicone Valley. They’re the only ones wealthy enough to replace them weekly as they wear out.

antonknee
1085 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2678216 22-Mar-2021 09:52
Interesting - I forget the exact details of what happened with my replacement ones but I recall it was very easy. I just sent them an email saying they'd worn out and I was disappointed and what would they like to do, they offered to replace which I accepted. When it happened again, I emailed back and said another replacement was fine if they thought the second replacement would last longer otherwise would they consider a refund and they said I could do either.

 

I assumed they had an expressed warranty but perhaps not.

 

As mentioned though, the CGA will always apply regardless of any supplier warranty and $150-$300 shoes would be expected to last a while.

 1 | 2
