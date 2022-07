Another of the cast of Alien (1979) has passed away. Yaphet Kotto died on 15 Mar aged 81.

That only leaves Tom Skerrit (25 Aug 1933), Sigourney Weaver (8 Oct 1949) and Veronica Cartwright (20 Apr 1949) left alive.

John Hurt died in 2017.

Harry Dean Stanton died in 2017

Ian Holm died in 2020.