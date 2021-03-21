Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
nzmatt

#283936 21-Mar-2021 15:01
I have a Sunbeam EM7000 about 12 years old, repaired once probably 6 years ago.   The steam output has gone - cold water comes out. Pulled it apart this morning and did a few quick checks, steam thermoblock has 47 ohm resistance (That the 1000W)  and is not getting 240V.  Thermostat is closed. Didn't want to pull it apart further as I drink black coffee, its only my wife and visitors who drink flat whites, so I could make life worse. 

I like this machine, and can still get it for around $1000, but at 12years old, its design must be getting long in the tooth.  If I put a list of things important to me, the dual thermoblock is high on the list,  the pressure gauge is a must have, and the milt temperature gauge is a nice feature I have got used to.  

I am a coffee drinker, not a coffee snob. I like a nice coffee as much as anyone, but after good beans and grinder, cannot justify in a $5000 machine for a better than 'pretty decent' coffee the EM7000 gives me.   

Machine is used every day, maybe one coffee for my wife in the morning, to 5 or 6 in the weekends (for two of us) and I won't say how many when I work from home. 

As I see it, I have a few choices - 

 

Repair the existing machine - the EM7000 service manuals and parts are readily available and despite what many say about these brands, - its repairable, not a rivet or spot weld to be seen.  Wild Guess from what I have seen is repair would be around $200 -$300 ($100 -$150 for a tech to look at it, max $100 for motherboard if that is the fault, other parts are $20). Would also need group head seal maybe a group head collar as that is likely worn, another $20 of $100.   

Option one - New EM7000, about $1000

Option 2 - Newer model machine - any advantages in newer model.... Is there a close replacement for the EM7000 - dual thermo block, no grinder, for under $1000? 

Budget is 'what it takes to replace the EM7000' ideally under a $1000. 

If I buy new, the I would like the 58mm groupsets so I can use the one off the old machine and produce coffees faster when we have guests. 



 

 

 

 

 

 

davidcole
  #2677933 21-Mar-2021 15:32
Be interesting if you can repair it. I had a $1k machine a few years ago (weird brand with inbuilt grinder). But it needed repair and parts were impossible. So that would be your main consideration.

For our scenario we replaced ours with a rocket. It’s 3 times what you wanted to spend, but all the parts are still available.

Just something to consider.




Senecio
  #2677938 21-Mar-2021 16:10
If you like the EM7000 then keep an eye on TradeMe. There's always a couple of them, or equivalent on there for little money ~$250-$350. You're likely to spend that repairing your current one.

 

 

 

Oh, and don't listen to the coffee snobs. In a capable set of hands with good beans and the right grind setting the Sunbeam can make a bloody good coffee!

elpenguino
  #2678037 21-Mar-2021 17:52
If the steamblock is simply not receiving power I would be optimistic it could be repaired.

 

Even if the failed part is expensive you may be able to modify the system and substitute, say, a generic toggle switch for the failed part.

 

 




robjg63
  #2678038 21-Mar-2021 17:56
So it still makes a decent espresso and just the milk steamer is on the blink?
Then might i suggest option 3....

Just buy one of these from kmart and keep your machine:
https://www.kmart.co.nz/product/milk-frother---black/2260836

Making good coffee is more important than fluffy milk. But it seems that kmart device does good fluffy milk going by the reviews.





RunningMan
  #2678042 21-Mar-2021 18:31
Seems a bit of a waste to replace if it can be economically repaired.

jonathan18
  #2678048 21-Mar-2021 19:22
I recently sold a EM7100, which was the successor to the EM7000 - a very similar machine, but with the ability to use pods via a second handle and fittings. I was surprised at what I got for this ($380) and how popular the auction was (over 500 views), so there's definitely a market for this range. That said, I too would still choose to spend $380 on that machine s/h than what one can get new for that amount.

 

There's not much on the market if you (understandably) want to avoid one with a built-in grinder - we went with a Breville Dynamic Duo, which is a dual boiler machine (rather than thermoblock) but does come with a grinder (we needed that as we'd just broken ours) - you could look to see if anyone's selling just the machine s/h, perhaps? Or buy the package and sell the grinder?

jonathan18
  #2678049 21-Mar-2021 19:28
robjg63: So it still makes a decent espresso and just the milk steamer is on the blink?
Then might i suggest option 3....

Just buy one of these from kmart and keep your machine:
https://www.kmart.co.nz/product/milk-frother---black/2260836

Making good coffee is more important than fluffy milk. But it seems that kmart device does good fluffy milk going by the reviews.

 

I've not seen one of these types that produces anything like the textured milk of even a cheapish espresso machine like the $250 Sunbeam Mini Barista I've got at work. 



Geektastic
  #2678078 21-Mar-2021 21:36
I’ve the same dilemma with a different machine!





yann
  #2678083 21-Mar-2021 21:52
I would probably suggest the Breville Dynamic Duo as well.  Dual boiler type of setup, 58mm standard, pretty adjustable in terms of settings - I think I've seen it at around $1500 or so or less on special at times, and you could sell the Smart Pro grinder for $200-300 if that wasn't needed.  I guess with a new machine you have a new warranty (2 years for the Duo I think?), else as suggested above, look for a second hand one for just the machine perhaps.

 

Easter sales might have some stuff discounted if you can wait till then?

neb
  #2678093 21-Mar-2021 22:23
davidcole: Be interesting if you can repair it. I had a $1k machine a few years ago (weird brand with inbuilt grinder). But it needed repair and parts were impossible. So that would be your main consideration.

For our scenario we replaced ours with a rocket.

 

 

I can see how a rocket would be useful, if expensive, for roasting the beans, but how do you brew coffee in one? Or do you use it to heat the water and do the brewing in something else?

neb
  #2678094 21-Mar-2021 22:27
robjg63: So it still makes a decent espresso and just the milk steamer is on the blink?
Then might i suggest option 3....

Just buy one of these from kmart and keep your machine:
https://www.kmart.co.nz/product/milk-frother---black/2260836

Making good coffee is more important than fluffy milk. But it seems that kmart device does good fluffy milk going by the reviews.

 

 

That style of frother is a huge pain because the heating element and other electrics are integrated into the vessel that you need to wash each time after using it. Dealing with the inherent conflict of must-be-washed/can't-get-water-near-it gets old really fast. I quickly replaced ours with one that puts the heating element in the base and the to-be-frothed liquid in a detachable, washable metal cup that sits on it.

sen8or
  #2678163 22-Mar-2021 08:34
If you are happy with waiting for a boiler to get up to temp after pulling a shot, you could always get a Rancillio Silvia, they are near your budget and will most likely offer superior steaming power over the Sunbeam. 12 years from a Subeam is exceptional longevity and agree they do make a very decent coffee

dafman
  #2678192 22-Mar-2021 09:28
sen8or:

 

If you are happy with waiting for a boiler to get up to temp after pulling a shot, you could always get a Rancillio Silvia, they are near your budget and will most likely offer superior steaming power over the Sunbeam. 12 years from a Subeam is exceptional longevity and agree they do make a very decent coffee

 

 

+1 for the Rancillio. It's takes a while to get familiar with these (you need a good grinder as machine requires good consistent grind) but they make great coffee and are definitely repairable over time.

 

We had surface rust appear on the powder coat steel frame after 2 years and had this replaced under CGA. No problems with replacement frame and I've kept original with a view to getting it re-coated and to keep as spare.

 

We've upgraded to a Rocket Apartmento which we absolutely love, but retails for around $2,500 (+ grinder) so likely out of your preferred price range.

1101
  #2678233 22-Mar-2021 10:08
Surprisingly , the domestic models like your sunbeam all use the same pumps as the el cheapo $100 models . The thermoblocks are different , thats all.
So a $1000+ sunbeam isnt as high end as you'd think . It  uses el-cheapo parts .

 

I had a similar Sunbeam , when it died I considered repairing it. They honestly arnt designed to be repaired, at all.
Parts are riveted in , so they never intended it to be repairable . And its internally a messy nightmare .

 

My $400 breville makes better coffee than my Sunbeam that originally sold for twice the price .
Have a look at those .

 

A thermoblock coffee machine is really just a low end domestic machine, no matter what it originally cost.
Want a really good machine, get a machine with a boiler , something thats worth repairing.
:-)

 

 

Fred99
  #2678261 22-Mar-2021 10:47
1101:

 

Surprisingly , the domestic models like your sunbeam all use the same pumps as the el cheapo $100 models .

 

 

Even expensive home-espresso machines use much the same Ulka branded vibe pumps, the main difference is cheap ones have plastic connectors, more expensive ones have brass connectors.  They're usually quite reliable either way, and cheap to replace (apart from the labour cost to get at them) and work just as well as more expensive rotary vane pumps in terms of providing extraction pressure. Just noisy in operation and prone to burn out if they are run dry. 

 

 

