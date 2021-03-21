I have a Sunbeam EM7000 about 12 years old, repaired once probably 6 years ago. The steam output has gone - cold water comes out. Pulled it apart this morning and did a few quick checks, steam thermoblock has 47 ohm resistance (That the 1000W) and is not getting 240V. Thermostat is closed. Didn't want to pull it apart further as I drink black coffee, its only my wife and visitors who drink flat whites, so I could make life worse.



I like this machine, and can still get it for around $1000, but at 12years old, its design must be getting long in the tooth. If I put a list of things important to me, the dual thermoblock is high on the list, the pressure gauge is a must have, and the milt temperature gauge is a nice feature I have got used to.



I am a coffee drinker, not a coffee snob. I like a nice coffee as much as anyone, but after good beans and grinder, cannot justify in a $5000 machine for a better than 'pretty decent' coffee the EM7000 gives me.



Machine is used every day, maybe one coffee for my wife in the morning, to 5 or 6 in the weekends (for two of us) and I won't say how many when I work from home.



As I see it, I have a few choices -

Repair the existing machine - the EM7000 service manuals and parts are readily available and despite what many say about these brands, - its repairable, not a rivet or spot weld to be seen. Wild Guess from what I have seen is repair would be around $200 -$300 ($100 -$150 for a tech to look at it, max $100 for motherboard if that is the fault, other parts are $20). Would also need group head seal maybe a group head collar as that is likely worn, another $20 of $100.



Option one - New EM7000, about $1000



Option 2 - Newer model machine - any advantages in newer model.... Is there a close replacement for the EM7000 - dual thermo block, no grinder, for under $1000?



Budget is 'what it takes to replace the EM7000' ideally under a $1000.



If I buy new, the I would like the 58mm groupsets so I can use the one off the old machine and produce coffees faster when we have guests.







