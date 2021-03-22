Got bit of a messy situation, which I'm hoping can be resolved without major hassle....

Purchased bulk items from a supplier, a year later had bit of a falling out with the supplier. Now one of the devices is playing up and I need to get it looked at by the manufacturer but they want proof of purchase (invoice, 3 year warranty) - fair enough except for some reason I don't have the invoice (found invoices for all the others except this one.)

So I've reached out to the supplier and asked for a copy.

But getting nothing but silence. (And yes they are still operating)

Am I SOL or should the supplier give me another copy regardless of our current "relationship" ? :)

TIA