Invoices from supplier

xpd

#283943 22-Mar-2021 08:17
Got bit of a messy situation, which I'm hoping can be resolved without major hassle....

 

Purchased bulk items from a supplier, a year later had bit of a falling out with the supplier. Now one of the devices is playing up and I need to get it looked at by the manufacturer but they want proof of purchase (invoice, 3 year warranty) - fair enough except for some reason I don't have the invoice (found invoices for all the others except this one.)

 

So I've reached out to the supplier and asked for a copy. 

 

But getting nothing but silence. (And yes they are still operating)

 

Am I SOL or should the supplier give me another copy regardless of our current "relationship" ? :)

 

TIA

 

 




gbwelly
  #2678165 22-Mar-2021 08:37
Can you, ahem, move the serial number from one of the units for which you do have the invoice?

 

Yes, regardless of your current 'relationship' with the supplier they should act professionally and oblige. The reality is however that they may not actually be professional.

 

 







dolsen
  #2678182 22-Mar-2021 09:15
Probably not a good idea depending on the item as the serial number may be burned in to the device somewhere.

 

If the manufacturer sees that there is a mismatch between the label and the item, no more warranty.

tchart
  #2678188 22-Mar-2021 09:17
Ask them to contact the supplier?



frankv
  #2678272 22-Mar-2021 10:58
Not sure if this a CGA matter or not. But your contract is with the supplier, not the manufacturer. The manufacturer is under no legal obligation to you to do anything.

 

If the supplier is some kind of agent (e.g. exclusive agency in NZ) for the manufacturer, then you might complain to the manufacturer about their behaviour.

 

 

andrewbnz
  #2679037 23-Mar-2021 10:19
Thats not quite correct from my understanding both the supplier and manufacturer have legal obligations. The neither can simply fob you off to the other.

 

 

 

 

 

Also the CGA does not explicitly state you must have an "invoice", this is a preferred approach by many but if you have an email confirming an order or bank statement with payment info this should be sufficient 

 

 

Dairyxox
  #2679054 23-Mar-2021 10:45
Sounds like a business purchase - to which the CGA does not apply.
Instead the fair trading act is the legislation you should be referring to for an outcome.

boosacnoodle
  #2679107 23-Mar-2021 11:16
Fairly sure they are legally required to supply a tax invoice upon request. If they're not doing this, perhaps consider informing IRD.



CYaBro
  #2679109 23-Mar-2021 11:17
Isn't a business legally required to provide you with an invoice, or copy thereof, if you request one?

CYaBro
  #2679111 23-Mar-2021 11:20
Thats not quite correct from my understanding both the supplier and manufacturer have legal obligations. The neither can simply fob you off to the other.

 

 

 

 

That's not true is it?. EG: the supplier parallel imported the item themselves.
Then the manufacturer or any official distributor here in NZ aren't required to legally help you, are they?

andrewbnz
  #2679154 23-Mar-2021 11:48
Yeah, in the case of parallel imports this wouldn't apply, however from the first post this didn't seem to be the case.

  #2679219 23-Mar-2021 12:29
We were originally supplied with invoices, but for some reason, lets say invoice for shipment #2, was missing/lost. 

 

I'm about to email the supplier again nicely for a followup and see if they come back with anything at all.

 

 




