Ebay Import Charges - Extra $5?
tchart

2116 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#283948 22-Mar-2021 10:10
Send private message

As per the thread below, Ive recently come across this with several ebay items (from US sellers).

 

Has anyone found out why they are charging extra on top of the 15% for GST?

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?topicid=277390&forumid=48 

 

The import charges for this should be around $11 AFAIK.

 

Yes I realise its only $5 in this case but it seems very odd to be charging beyond the 15% for GST.

 

 

And heres another one, same thing, extra $5? Doesnt seem value related as this purchase was less in value and shipping.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

tchart

2116 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2678250 22-Mar-2021 10:23
Send private message

Ah found an answer;

 

"A small amount of the GSP import charge is Pitney Bowes fee and brokerage. This is usually only about $5."

 

From here;

 

https://community.ebay.com/t5/Archive-Selling/Why-import-charge-is-higher-than-actual-import-tax/td-p/21274470 

neb

neb
6354 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2678296 22-Mar-2021 11:05
Send private message

Ugh, eBay has conned you into using Pitney Bowes, a.k.a. the global shipping program, which adds huge costs and shipping delays to everything. Notice how you're paying more for shipping than the item is worth? Can you still cancel it and re-order from somewhere that doesn't use Pitney Bowes?

tchart

2116 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2678309 22-Mar-2021 11:15
Send private message

neb: Ugh, eBay has conned you into using Pitney Bowes, a.k.a. the global shipping program, which adds huge costs and shipping delays to everything. Notice how you're paying more for shipping than the item is worth? Can you still cancel it and re-order from somewhere that doesn't use Pitney Bowes?

 

Yeah its a rort. Getting a bit tired of it TBH.

 

I'll be more weary in the future, unfortunately in this case its a vintage item so cant source elsewhere.



neb

neb
6354 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2678323 22-Mar-2021 11:25
Send private message

tchart:

Yeah its a rort. Getting a bit tired of it TBH.

 

I'll be more weary in the future, unfortunately in this case its a vintage item so cant source elsewhere.

 

 

Yeah, I've had to resort to them a few times as well when there's just no other way to get it, for example for a Sorby framing chisel which is currently whiling away the time in a PB shipping centre in Burnt Scrotum, New Mexico.

Bung
4548 posts

Uber Geek


  #2678334 22-Mar-2021 11:45
Send private message

neb: Ugh, eBay has conned you into using Pitney Bowes, a.k.a. the global shipping program, which adds huge costs and shipping delays to everything. Notice how you're paying more for shipping than the item is worth? Can you still cancel it and re-order from somewhere that doesn't use Pitney Bowes?


Amateurs compared to 2 sisters who started ripping the US Government when they found that lowest bid got order and shipping cost wasn't checked.

"Among the invoices submitted by C&D Distributors were:

$445,640 for shipping an $8.75 elbow pipe
$492,096 for shipping a $10.99 machine thread plug
$403,436 for shipping six machine screws worth a total of $59.94"

richms
25157 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2678407 22-Mar-2021 12:51
Send private message

This is why I dont bother with ebay anymore for the same tat I can get off aliexpress or bang good or that place with great gear.

 

Even for things that I can only find off ebay like used stuff its almost always less hassle and cost to get it sent to shipito and then give them the declaration and have them combine stuff vs the super slow ebay global program who will often repack things without warning and not provide any photos of the condition before they repacked it. and good luck claiming on a missing cable with PB when the ebay seller says they sent it and have photos and it never turns up here.




Richard rich.ms

Paul1977
4438 posts

Uber Geek


  #2678424 22-Mar-2021 13:24
Send private message

 

Amateurs compared to 2 sisters who started ripping the US Government when they found that lowest bid got order and shipping cost wasn't checked.

"Among the invoices submitted by C&D Distributors were:

$445,640 for shipping an $8.75 elbow pipe
$492,096 for shipping a $10.99 machine thread plug
$403,436 for shipping six machine screws worth a total of $59.94"

 

What does it say about the US government that they got away with this 111 times? It wasn't until they got ultra-super greedy and charged just shy of $1,000,000 to ship some washers worth $0.19 that they got caught.

