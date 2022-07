kiwis: elpenguino: Yes, that kind of thing. Get a few metres and at least a few different colours to make fault finding easier. For that kind of project you don't want really thick wire (not flexible enough) or very thin (breaks too easily) So you think that stuff will work? not to thick or thin? Or do you need to go for this? https://www.jaycar.co.nz/red-heavy-duty-hook-up-wire-sold-per-metre/p/WH3040

Ah, I see the spec is on another tab. That's a poor web site design - the spec should be visible first.

No, the 'heavy' is too heavy. The light duty stuff will be better/easier.

As for @richms' suggestion, yes, you can use pretty much anything but when it comes to using things like ex-printer ribbons (which are nice and colourful) you will find the insulation is a sod to strip by hand. If you're using a mechanised method to strip then that's less off a PITA.

If you don't want to go to buy anything, use whatever is around, such as by stripping an old machine down.