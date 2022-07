I know there is an epic youtube thread but this is a little more refined in what you watch.

There are a few channels that I follow , The press and beyond the press, cutting stuff with a water jet etc.

One that stands out for some reason is ration channel Steve1989MREInfo.

With 1.8 million subscribers he has to be doing something right.

Its a little left field but thats why I like it.

Lets get it onto a tray "Nice"

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2I6Et1JkidnnbWgJFiMeHA/videos