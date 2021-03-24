Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Pin Headers for a Arduino Leonardo
kiwis

794 posts

Ultimate Geek


#284000 24-Mar-2021 21:24
Send private message

Does anyone know a place to buy these in Auckland? 

nzkc
1054 posts

Uber Geek


  #2680054 24-Mar-2021 22:36
Send private message

Just the jumpers? Or if you're after a board _with_ the jumpers then I found these:

 

And of course there's AliExpress

kiwis

794 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2680131 25-Mar-2021 08:27
Send private message

Yeah I've found them on trademe much cheaper. Yet to get one but if I do I'll need jumpers.

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/electronics-photography/other-electronics/electronic-components/other/listing-3019558872.htm?rsqid=8feb99246fae4983a9d0270256828e2f-006

 

 

kiwis

794 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2680166 25-Mar-2021 09:29
Send private message

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/40-pin-header-terminal-strip/p/HM3212?pos=1&queryId=52a3ac195afe317f85a517b146900e91&sort=relevance

 

 

 

Would the be a solution?

 

 



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10979 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2680208 25-Mar-2021 10:50
Send private message

You mean pin headers?

Arduino, as a whole is an opensource product so there are many clones out there depending on what you need. Just go looking...

 

We don't know what you're specifically after, what project it is going to be used for to actually answer you.




kiwis

794 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2680217 25-Mar-2021 10:56
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

You mean pin headers?

Arduino, as a whole is an opensource product so there are many clones out there depending on what you need. Just go looking...

 

We don't know what you're specifically after, what project it is going to be used for to actually answer you.

 

 

Looking to make a button box. 

 

 

 

If I got that Ardunio, it has header boxes on it. You can't just wire the switches to that, you need pins don't you? 

 

Those pins are what I'm looking for.

 

 

 

So solder switch to wires, other end of each wire to pin and insert pins into ardunio?

 

 

mdf

mdf
3068 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2680356 25-Mar-2021 13:14
Send private message

Dupont connectors?

But you could also just buy some jumper cables pre crimped and cut off the other end and solder that.

kiwis

794 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2680363 25-Mar-2021 13:21
Send private message

mdf: Dupont connectors?

But you could also just buy some jumper cables pre crimped and cut off the other end and solder that.

 

 

 

Do you mean something like these?

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/150mm-plug-to-socket-jumper-leads-40-pieces/p/WC6028?pos=8&queryId=25f40bbb9f882452f00f100110f9656c&sort=relevance

 

 



mdf

mdf
3068 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2680375 25-Mar-2021 13:44
Send private message

Yes, those are jumper cables. You can get M-M ones as well as M-F which you can then cut in half.

When I'm making something permanent(ish) I add a bit of hot glue or kapton tape to make sure it stays.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10979 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2680382 25-Mar-2021 13:56
Send private message

You also don't specifically need to have pin headers. For example, you could use any sort of Arduino or even ESP32 (if you wanted your button box to have WiFi) and solder directly on the headers in order to make something smaller if needed as an example.

 

Pin headers are used for prototyping more than anything.




kiwis

794 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2680459 25-Mar-2021 14:51
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

You also don't specifically need to have pin headers. For example, you could use any sort of Arduino or even ESP32 (if you wanted your button box to have WiFi) and solder directly on the headers in order to make something smaller if needed as an example.

 

Pin headers are used for prototyping more than anything.

 

 

The board I'm looking at, has headers on it already.

