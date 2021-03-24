michaelmurfy: You mean pin headers?



Arduino, as a whole is an opensource product so there are many clones out there depending on what you need. Just go looking... We don't know what you're specifically after, what project it is going to be used for to actually answer you.

Looking to make a button box.

If I got that Ardunio, it has header boxes on it. You can't just wire the switches to that, you need pins don't you?

Those pins are what I'm looking for.

So solder switch to wires, other end of each wire to pin and insert pins into ardunio?