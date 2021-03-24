Does anyone know a place to buy these in Auckland?
Just the jumpers? Or if you're after a board _with_ the jumpers then I found these:
And of course there's AliExpress
Yeah I've found them on trademe much cheaper. Yet to get one but if I do I'll need jumpers.
https://www.trademe.co.nz/electronics-photography/other-electronics/electronic-components/other/listing-3019558872.htm?rsqid=8feb99246fae4983a9d0270256828e2f-006
You mean pin headers?
Arduino, as a whole is an opensource product so there are many clones out there depending on what you need. Just go looking...
We don't know what you're specifically after, what project it is going to be used for to actually answer you.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.
michaelmurfy:
You mean pin headers?
Arduino, as a whole is an opensource product so there are many clones out there depending on what you need. Just go looking...
We don't know what you're specifically after, what project it is going to be used for to actually answer you.
Looking to make a button box.
If I got that Ardunio, it has header boxes on it. You can't just wire the switches to that, you need pins don't you?
Those pins are what I'm looking for.
So solder switch to wires, other end of each wire to pin and insert pins into ardunio?
mdf: Dupont connectors?
But you could also just buy some jumper cables pre crimped and cut off the other end and solder that.
Do you mean something like these?
https://www.jaycar.co.nz/150mm-plug-to-socket-jumper-leads-40-pieces/p/WC6028?pos=8&queryId=25f40bbb9f882452f00f100110f9656c&sort=relevance
You also don't specifically need to have pin headers. For example, you could use any sort of Arduino or even ESP32 (if you wanted your button box to have WiFi) and solder directly on the headers in order to make something smaller if needed as an example.
Pin headers are used for prototyping more than anything.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.
michaelmurfy:
You also don't specifically need to have pin headers. For example, you could use any sort of Arduino or even ESP32 (if you wanted your button box to have WiFi) and solder directly on the headers in order to make something smaller if needed as an example.
Pin headers are used for prototyping more than anything.
The board I'm looking at, has headers on it already.