There was a discussion on TVNZ last weekend about the ideal population for New Zealand.

I was a little surprised that both contributors, neither of which I knew, thought that we should have a much larger population citing the UK and Japan as countries with roughly the same land mass but with much larger populations.

One of them even cited Sydney as an example which has the same population as the whole of NZ. Another comment was how boring NZ was in the 1970's when the population was only 2.5 million although by my estimate the commentator was around 5 years old at the time so how would they know.

Personally I don't think bigger is better. Covid-19 is an example of where we undoubtedly fared much better than other places because of our smaller population.

My own estimate would be something under 10 million but spread more evenly around the country but I'm interested in what other people think.