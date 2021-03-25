Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Off topic Uber Booze - Why?
networkn

27398 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#284014 25-Mar-2021 15:06
I see Uber is now delivering alcohol.. Why!? In a country where our alcohol consumption is hugely problematic, do we really need to make it even more convenient to obtain? There are booze stores on every corner almost. 

 

Worse, they are expecting drivers to perform subjective tests to ensure that 1) Person ordering is 18+ and 2) Person is not intoxicated. 

 

There is no way that isn't going to badly. 

 

So many different ways to get around these basic tests, and is it reasonable to expect an Uber driver to make these assessments?

 

I'm afraid this fails a common-sense test on so many levels. 

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3
dafman
3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2680471 25-Mar-2021 15:11
One positive. It keeps the drinker off the road.

alasta
5677 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2680472 25-Mar-2021 15:11
I'm amazed that it's even legal to be honest.

networkn

27398 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2680474 25-Mar-2021 15:15
dafman:

 

One positive. It keeps the drinker off the road.

 

 

Well, I guess..

 

Most people could walk to a liquor store there are so many of them!

 

 



sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2680475 25-Mar-2021 15:17
Why? Probably because there are already numerous other companies doing this so Uber don't want to miss out of a revenue stream.

 

 

nitro
460 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2680490 25-Mar-2021 15:25
sbiddle:

 

Why? Probably because there are already numerous other companies doing this so Uber don't want to miss out of a revenue stream.

 

 

this, unfortunately.

 

i'd be really surprised if any uber driver actually deems the buyer too intoxicated and elects to bring the booze back to the supplier instead. i hope to be proven wrong.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

kobiak
1580 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2680548 25-Mar-2021 15:44
online sale of alcohol and delivery is available for over a decade now, including supermarkets. hell pizza is doing it for at least a year!? so why uber is suddenly become a target?

 

I don't see an issue, if there's market for that, and it's legal - let it be.




gzt

gzt
13604 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2680556 25-Mar-2021 16:02
Uber drivers tend to be commission only. I imagine non-delivery will mean no commission will be paid.

 

Ie; Refusing service because of no id etc = no delivery, no commission. Is that correct?

Sure there's a $10,000 fine for underage supply or supply to a drunken person etc and that will probably help if it is applied to Uber drivers. I still pity the driver who will turn up at a raging party, make an effort to find the recipient, and then discover that supply will violate the sale of liquor act in some respect, and has to make an escape. That's not a position I'd want to be in.



gzt

gzt
13604 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2680560 25-Mar-2021 16:10
Hell Pizza's delivery conditions from service announcement 2020:

 


 

  • Available on delivery orders only.
  • Orders must be placed before 10pm and delivered before 10.30pm.
  • You’ll need to pay with debit/credit card·    
  • For every $10 of food, you’re eligible for 1 booze item. E.g spending $19 worth of food allows you one six-pack of beer. 
  • To order booze when using a discount voucher, at least a payment of $1 from your debit/credit card will need to be spent on food.

 

Also looks like they only stock five alcohol items and these are all pretty expensive

 

 

networkn

27398 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2680561 25-Mar-2021 16:12
kobiak:

 

online sale of alcohol and delivery is available for over a decade now, including supermarkets. hell pizza is doing it for at least a year!? so why uber is suddenly become a target?

 

 

Just because everyone else is doing it, doesn't make it right. 

 

There is a difference between online delivery by a supermarket, which will likely have a day or more delay, and essentially booze within 60 minutes. 

 

For the record, I do not support booze delivery at all. 

 

Why is Uber being targeted? Because I got an email about it, and Uber would be the biggest delivery platform in the country.

 

Lastly, the issue is as much with making the driver responsible for ensuring whoever ordered is over 18, and secondly, required to make a judgement call on sobriety, something fairly subjective and not something that should be put on an unqualified delivery driver. It's also about the fact a person getting $5 for delivery, could be subjected to a 10K fine. 

 

It's possibly not a problem if everything goes smoothly and for a person who is drinking responsibly, but let's be honest, we have a problem in NZ with responsible drinking. 

 

 

Dial111
938 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2680570 25-Mar-2021 16:42
Yep, can see a few uber drivers getting assaulted because they've declined to hand over the alcohol because the recipient is too drunk.

I haven't read or seen the terms but who decides whether the person ordering is of legal age or in a state to be able to accept said alcohol? Surely it cannot be laid on the driver.

Dingbatt
5759 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2680593 25-Mar-2021 17:32
Wouldn’t any business supplying the alcohol need to have a liquor licence?

 

Maybe I misunderstand the UberEats business model, but don’t you order through their app, the food plus delivery is charged to your Uber account and then Uber orders the food and pays the restaurant.

 

If that is the case then the alcohol is not being purchased from the licensee. It is different from a licenced supermarket, pizza joint or wine merchant from delivering you alcohol I would have thought.




"We've arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

afe66
2883 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2680594 25-Mar-2021 17:33
Last desperate attempt to make a profit.

I'm also in the alcohol should be only be able to be bought in person camp.

richms
25168 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2680596 25-Mar-2021 17:37
I have no problem with this and always thought it would be a good idea to have this as an available service. Only concern is for the drivers being sent to crazy parties etc which may be unsafe. 

 

 




Richard

Dial111
938 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2680609 25-Mar-2021 18:19
Or drivers simply handing over alcohol to people to avoid a confrontation.

Someone's gonna get hurt over this.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15494 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2680667 25-Mar-2021 20:37
I honestly have to wonder if this is something we really need. 

 

 

