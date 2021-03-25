I see Uber is now delivering alcohol.. Why!? In a country where our alcohol consumption is hugely problematic, do we really need to make it even more convenient to obtain? There are booze stores on every corner almost.

Worse, they are expecting drivers to perform subjective tests to ensure that 1) Person ordering is 18+ and 2) Person is not intoxicated.

There is no way that isn't going to badly.

So many different ways to get around these basic tests, and is it reasonable to expect an Uber driver to make these assessments?

I'm afraid this fails a common-sense test on so many levels.