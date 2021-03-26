Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
RIP George Segal - See you Pops
As a fan of The Goldbergs I was really saddened to hear that "Pops", the grandfather of the main character Adam, had passed away due to complications of heart surgery at 87.

 

He was also known well for his Jack Gallo character in Just Shoot me, another American sitcom, which I enjoyed.

 

I am surprised how sad I feel about this, but the relationship between him and Adam is one of the best and most wholesome relationships between two characters of any show I can think of. It's quite special and I think the show will be worse without him.

Yeah sad, and then Jessica Walter today too.  Loved her characters in Arrested Development and Archer, among others.

To be honest, I’ll have to go and Google it now because I’ve never heard of either the program or the actor!





Geektastic: To be honest, I’ll have to go and Google it now because I’ve never heard of either the program or the actor!

 

I recommend it, I think you may enjoy it. Start with Season 1.



I know him as Jack. I bet Maia is sad her Dad died, Finch probably not so much though.

