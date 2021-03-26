As a fan of The Goldbergs I was really saddened to hear that "Pops", the grandfather of the main character Adam, had passed away due to complications of heart surgery at 87.

He was also known well for his Jack Gallo character in Just Shoot me, another American sitcom, which I enjoyed.

I am surprised how sad I feel about this, but the relationship between him and Adam is one of the best and most wholesome relationships between two characters of any show I can think of. It's quite special and I think the show will be worse without him.