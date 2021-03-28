paulchinnz

Emailed by no-reply@realme.govt.nz with the instruction "To renew your verified identity simply visit our website and select the ‘Get Verified' button from the top menu."

But that button leads to https://www2.logon.realme.govt.nz/cls/logon.logon?cid=12 with the option to either login (which leads to the message "Your mobile number or RealMe account is locked") or Create a RealMe login (which doesn't sound right). Curiously, despite that locked message, I can successfully login using https://www2.logon.realme.govt.nz/cls/logon.logon (and confirmed the mobile number associated with my RealMe account is correct).





Anyone successfully renew RealMe recently?