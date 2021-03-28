Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicRealMe verified identity expires in 30 days
paulchinnz

Circumspice
719 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#284051 28-Mar-2021 09:26
Send private message

Emailed by no-reply@realme.govt.nz with the instruction "To renew your verified identity simply visit our website and select the ‘Get Verified' button from the top menu."

 

But that button leads to https://www2.logon.realme.govt.nz/cls/logon.logon?cid=12 with the option to either login (which leads to the message "Your mobile number or RealMe account is locked") or Create a RealMe login (which doesn't sound right). Curiously, despite that locked message, I can successfully login using https://www2.logon.realme.govt.nz/cls/logon.logon (and confirmed the mobile number associated with my RealMe account is correct).

 

Anyone successfully renew RealMe recently?

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Kyanar
3443 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2681880 28-Mar-2021 10:16
Send private message

Try this link instead: https://www2.logon.realme.govt.nz/cls/logon.logon?cid=1 - that's where the link leads to me, and it did the whole online process no problem (nice that you no longer need to visit a postshop!)

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
paulchinnz

Circumspice
719 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2681882 28-Mar-2021 10:23
Send private message

Thanks. Your link leads me to https://www2.logon.realme.govt.nz/cls/logon.logon - I can login, but it's not clear in the "Manage my login" page how renewal is done.

rscole86
4536 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2681991 28-Mar-2021 12:34
Send private message

Kyanar:

(nice that you no longer need to visit a postshop!)



When I tried around 18 months ago the online portal was down, RealMe said it would be down a while and to visit NZ Post. NZ Post one was down too. RealMe refused to extend the 30 day window so I'm no longer verified.



kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2645 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2681995 28-Mar-2021 12:48
Send private message

oops, I got one of those emails a while ago, I thought it was a scam.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

ANglEAUT
1691 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2682000 28-Mar-2021 13:15
Send private message

paulchinnz: ... Anyone successfully renew RealMe recently?

 

Yes, once with a visit to a PostShop & once with a eye blink / head nod online verification.

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | with small

Kiwifan
101 posts

Master Geek


  #2682048 28-Mar-2021 16:53
Send private message

I got an email late last year to renew and tried to use my passport that I had renewed two days earlier. They wouldn’t accept it and told me I had to go to a post office. I called them and said the closest was an hour away and couldn’t make it before it expired. I asked again why they couldn’t use my passport that was processed in one day by Internal Affairs but they wouldn’t have a bar of it. 

 

 Being a grumpy old man at 64 I said politely “forget it” and let it lapse. 

Behodar
8319 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2682064 28-Mar-2021 18:20
Send private message

Apparently mine expires in May. I wouldn't have had a clue if I hadn't seen this thread! It says it requires a trip to a PostShop, and the local one closed a year or two ago, so I might end up letting mine lapse too. I don't think I've ever actually used it; it was just created automatically when I renewed my passport a few years ago.



ojo

ojo
158 posts

Master Geek


  #2682066 28-Mar-2021 18:31
Send private message

Yep, I've managed to renew it online - you just have to record yourself nodding and shaking your head. I was amazed at how easy it was. 

paulchinnz

Circumspice
719 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2682077 28-Mar-2021 19:37
Send private message

Sounds like something's changed with the website, or at least what I'm experiencing with it is different to some others. Will give it a go in another week.

ANglEAUT
1691 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2682105 28-Mar-2021 21:00
Send private message

Behodar: ... I don't think I've ever actually used it; ...

 

StudyLink.govt.nz & MSD.govt.nz use a verified RealMe ID.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | with small

mdav056
543 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2682108 28-Mar-2021 21:14
Send private message

ANglEAUT:

 

Behodar: ... I don't think I've ever actually used it; ...

 

StudyLink.govt.nz & MSD.govt.nz use a verified RealMe ID.

 

 

Seems like lots of places/things do (whether required, or can be used, I know not) -- look at https://www.realme.govt.nz/where-to-use-realme/

 

 




gml

ojo

ojo
158 posts

Master Geek


  #2682227 29-Mar-2021 00:51
Send private message

ANglEAUT:

 

Behodar: ... I don't think I've ever actually used it; ...

 

StudyLink.govt.nz & MSD.govt.nz use a verified RealMe ID.

 

 

I've applied for a bank account and a passport with RealMe on its own. 

Geektastic
16739 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2682956 30-Mar-2021 10:24
Send private message

How can your identity expire?

 

You are still who you were....





mdav056
543 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2682963 30-Mar-2021 10:29
Send private message

Geektastic:

 

How can your identity expire?

 

You are still who you were....

 

 

Good for you.  I'm certainly not the man I used to be.  Or person.




gml

ANglEAUT
1691 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2684264 30-Mar-2021 19:07
Send private message

Geektastic:

 

How can your identity expire?

 

You are still who you were....

 

 

Do you renew your passport every 10 years? People get older, they get hurt, the get a face lift.

 

You do change your password regularly? Verification of identity needs to be kept up to date.

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | with small

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 