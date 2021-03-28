Hi years ago I used to make Coopers Stout as it was really hard to stuff up. Recently, I put another brew down, using a variation of my old method which was to use a clean plastic bin; now Im using 1.25l water PET bottles for brew and store.

Anyway, I digress. The question is to those who have made Coopers and Brewtec lagers opinions of each please?

I found in the old days Coopers Lager was quite bitter and usually if we wanted a lager we made it ourselves. Of course, each unto their own, and various methods can enhance the end product.

Regards, Al.